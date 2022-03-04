GRTV News - Gaming revenue will reach $300 billion by 2027 according to analysts

We could see a big spike in gaming revenue over the next few years.
"Hello there, welcome back to another GRTV News, it's a new week, I've got a fresh face and we're here with some more news as always, I'm Alex covering the afternoons, latest and greatest from gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News, stumbling over my words there."
"If you like what you see and you want to see more, of course you can always head to Gamereactor wherever you get it from for gaming reviews, movie reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and so much more, but without further ado, let's jump right into today's story.It's a bit of a wider scope one, a broader scope as we look towards gaming revenue as a whole really, and gaming revenue apparently will reach $300 billion by 2027, that's American dollars as well, so you know, we're not conning you here by saying it's Australian dollars and actually that's only about £2 billion or something."
"In any case, that's a lot of money.This report comes from Bain & Company and it's believed that, you know, basically in between now and 2027, gaming revenue is going to rise by about 9% which could see it shoot from around $197 billion in 2022 to $307 billion in 2027, that is a massive amount of money and it's really, really interesting."
"Of course, we've seen a lot more money floated around in gaming spaces as recently as I referenced in the article here, there's the $70 billion deal that Microsoft used to buy Activision and Blizzard and obviously King, the makers of Candy Crush, which a lot of people like to forget that, but I think that's probably one of the main revenue drivers that you would get from buying that company."
"In any case, if you make a $70 billion acquisition, you clearly have a lot of money to mess around with and that just proves that it's even bigger in gaming.How many times do we see gaming companies get bought for hundreds of millions of dollars, billions sometimes as well, and a lot of these will just get bigger and bigger and bigger."
"In any case, it is interesting to see as well that while apparently Bain & Company report that we're having the most amount of revenue we've seen in the industry, that doesn't necessarily equate to everyone having a good time as we've seen with this year and last year as well.A lot of layoffs in the gaming industry, it feels like now it's harder than ever to break into the gaming industry."
"If you're looking to get a job in the gaming industry, you're also competing with sometimes veterans who've been working for decades who've been suddenly laid off by companies who just don't see a value in them anymore and although we see games get much, much more money nowadays, we're not sure whether that will equate to the industry in a boom."
"It's weird that because usually you'd equate to something like this meaning we're in a golden age for gaming and yet it doesn't necessarily feel like that 90% of the time.If you talk to people who are in game dev with AI and stuff like that, there's a lot of threat to a lot of people's jobs."
"How do you think the gaming industry is going?Do you see it just keep going up?Do you see maybe an end to the boom sometime soon?Let me know and I will see you tomorrow for some more GLTV news."
"I don't know why I took that pause there, just something grabbed hold of my head I guess.See you soon guys."