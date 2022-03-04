Anker Prime Power Bank (Quick Look) - The Ultimate USB-C Fast-Charging Experience

This power bank is designed to be the ultimate fast-charging experience with multiple USB-C outlets and a 250W max charging speed.
This time we're talking about Anker, again, one of my favorite brands, at least in this very sort of particular section of the market, where they make cables, chargers, power banks, and every time they come up with something, they tend to make it both really user-friendly, nicely constructed and designed, and just overall something that EDC warriors can really snugly fit into their everyday carry.
"That very much counts for this as well, it's called the Prime Power Bank, and the reason why I'm not using the entire name is that they've in fact named each and every product after the exact amount of milliamp hours there is in the battery itself, so I believe this is called the Anker Prime Power Bank 27,650 milliamp hours."
"That basically means that if you like this sort of design, then you can, with very few sacrifices or additions, will scale up or down depending on how much weight you want to carry, contra how much capacity you want the battery to have.This I think is one of the larger boys in that lineup, and I find it to be absolutely stunning for a number of different reasons."
"First and foremost, this blank surface area right here might be prone to scratches, yes, but it also means that there is quite a lot of stuff going on here, I've just depleted it to charge up my Steam Deck just beforehand, so that's why it has 0%, but this will give you a number of really beneficial stats, in full color by the way, about how much watt is going out, how much watt is going in if you're charging it, and basically how every single of these three ports up here work at any given moment."
"It's a really nice overview, which also gives you sort of charging estimates of how, when it will reach 100% depending on how much wattage the unit you're charging is taking in, again very handy stuff.It weighs 660 grams, which is not that much considering it has over 27,000 mAh in the tank."
"For sure, you can get bigger power banks than this, and you can get bigger power banks that doesn't look like they will be that much heavier, but I looked up a really cheap one from Sandberg which had double this, had like 60,000 mAh or something along those lines, but that weighed like 1.4 kilograms."
"So with power banks, you basically need to decide how much extra gruff do I want to carry in my bag or in my sling bag or even in my pocket in some sense, contrary to how much capacity you'll get.There are a few other cool things about the Anker Prime series in general."
"For one, there is this.I should state that this is not something that comes with the actual power bank.You're going to have to buy that separately, but the point is that this will be at a central point in your house."
"Let's say in your sort of foyer, just before you exit the door, or in an office or something like that, where you would normally either grab or set things up for charging when you get home after a busy day.The point being that it gets power from a central eight-style plug back here, and then there are extra ports here on the side."
"That's USB Type-A and two times USB Type-C.Now those can charge your phones or your tablets or whatever it is that you need charged.So this will be stationary in your house.And when you get home, you use pogo pins here for this proprietary charging protocol to just place it, and there are strong magnets to hold it in place, and it will start charging."
"That means that by the time you get to the door and you have a busy day in front of you, maybe you're a photographer who needs to constantly charge up in between taking photos or recording video.You just grab it, and every time you exit that door, it's 100% charged."
"That is very useful to me because for a lot of power banks, they just usually just deplete because you've used them once or twice to charge up something beefy, and then you never actually remember to charge this unless you're going on like a long trip.But for everyday use to have this extra capacity in your backpack is really nice."
"And it's also really nice when you can always count on it being charged.Really good idea, this.So there are other cool things.For one, this maintains a high charging speed across all of its ports."
"So it can do 250 watts total, and one port can do 140 watts.That is way more than most phones, laptops, tablets can charge at.So that is really cool.It also has a dedicated app where you Bluetooth pair with it, and it has something along the lines of Find My functionality, meaning that if it's relatively close to you, you can find it locally by having it ping noises, like if you would find your Apple Watch, or you can see its last known location."
"If you, for instance, went out of Bluetooth range, then it'll know where it was at that given point in time.The best thing, though, is that all of these extra features, all of this build quality and this anchor ecosystem, and you pay around $140, $150."
That is pretty good value for money.You're gonna have to pay extra for this, and I really do recommend it, but, I mean, cool stuff.
"See you on the next one."