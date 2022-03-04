GRTV News - Helldivers II's player count is down 97% on Steam

Arrowhead's popular action title has been haemorrhaging players following its mega launch.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about one of the year's sort of most popular games and the state that it's currently in.We're going to be talking about Helldivers 2 in particular, because when this game debuted it took the world by storm."
"Everyone and your, you know, everyone and your nan seemed to be playing this game.Loads of people flocking to it to check it out and it seemed like it was set to be sort of, you know, one of 2024's most impressive titles.And it was. For a few weeks, for a few months, people continued to flock to it and to, you know, fight the good fight for democracy."
"But we're now in, well, halfway through July, really. The game has been out for nearly six months now.And the play account numbers are looking very different than they did at launch, specifically on PC.We don't know necessarily how this translates on PS5, but on PC the play account numbers are troubling to say the least.So let's dive on in. Helldivers 2 play account hits a low point last week."
"Its daily play account dropped by 97 percent from its peak on PC and the trend looks generally concerning.So live service is a broad term that can encompass a lot.But one thing all games under this label have in common is that maintaining a reasonably persistent and continuous player base is crucial.Helldivers 2 experienced massive success after its launch back in February."
"On SteamDB, it peaked at 458,709 concurrent players and for two months, the number consistently stayed above 300,000.However, this is no longer the reality. Since then, the trend has only gone one way, down.And last week, the play account dropped to just 13,345.This is a drop of a full 97 percent from its peak, a development that should cause concern for the game's developer, Arrowhead."
"And this is the development, the play account chart.Launches here, skyrockets all the way up to here, starts trumbling down.This one has a bit of a peak here in sort of mid-April, but then since it's just been going down and down and down and down and down.Which, you know, games tend to do that as a whole."
"You know, after a game comes out, they tend to fall off as the days and months go on.But at the same time, for a live game that needs players to continue playing it to keep it alive, this is a little bit concerning.But anyway, unlike a live service title like Destiny 2, which in addition to its ongoing seasonal updates also operates with large annual expansions, there has been no announcement from Arrowhead that Helldivers 2 will receive such major expansions."
"It is, of course, too early to write off Helldivers 2 in the long term, and all live service games experience ebbs and flows.But it seems Arrowhead's more static approach to adding new content may not be entirely optimal.And I think this is a trend that we're seeing as a whole for a few different live service games that made their debut recently."
"I think that for a game to survive in the live service market today, it has to be better than the games that debuted as live service titles six years ago.You know, because when games like Apex Legends and PUBG came out all those years ago, they probably weren't very different to the games that we get these days as live service projects.They're quite sort of barren games, Destiny 2 in particular."
"When Destiny 2 comes out, it's not exactly a very complete experience.It feels a bit lacking and you can see the concerns there.But the thing is, is that back when those games were making their debut, this whole live service premise was quite, I don't say new, but it was still quite fresh."
"And I think players, you know, the community sort of gave it a little leeway to grow.We have so many live games these days that that can't be the case.And games like Helldivers 2 and Extafine, another big one, when these games come out, they need to have such a broad array of content and then be constantly updated to keep people constantly playing them."
"They have to. It's not about just maintaining a player base these days.It's about maintaining a player base from the other live games because live games are so big that you need to really only, you can only really ever be playing one or two of them at a time.So it doesn't necessarily surprise me that this is the case with Helldivers 2, considering that it came out."
"And again, it wasn't even a free game. It was a paid game. It came out.Good amount of content hasn't really been expanded since.And all of a sudden players are looking at it going like, yeah, I love this game, but I've done everything I can do in it.And I would assume that it's probably a similar state with Extafine."
"Yes, Extafine just got a new season recently, but the season didn't really add anything.So I would say that these are live games that come out and do this, they're in a bit of trouble.They need to be more than that. They need to be constantly iterating, constantly improving, constantly adding on.If they're not going to do that, they're probably not going to survive very long."
"Despite how fun they are, despite how good they are, none of that matters.A live game needs to succeed by having player retention.And if these Helldivers 2 figures show anything, it's that Helldivers 2 is not retaining players, at least on PC, which is only one of the two platforms the game's available on as well."
"Maybe it's time for the game to come to other platforms. Who knows?But yeah, let us know what you think about it in the state of live service.Do you think the writing's on the wall for Helldivers 2? Is it too early to tell?Do you think this is just a trend, that this is just the way the game is trending at the moment and eventually it'll pick back up?Let us know all about it in the comments below."
"And otherwise, I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GOT News of the week.Take care, everyone."