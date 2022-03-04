GRTV News - Sam Wilson must decide Captain America's legacy in first Brave New World trailer

Will you be watching Captain America: Brave New World?
"But without further ado, let's get to today's piece, which is about the exciting, just dropped as I'm sort of speaking and recording this, brand new Captain America Brave New World trailer.I'm going to let the trailer play in the background after we get through this ad, but basically I was searching for stuff because I was like it's been a bit of a slow news day, Fridays usually are, people are packing up for the weekend, it's also summer break for a lot of countries, you know we're waiting on sort of like Gamescom for some more big announcements and things like that, so a lot of it is sort of like maybe winding down, but then Marvel hit us with the brand new trailer for Captain America Brave New World, which looks to be quite exciting."
"There's been a lot of reshoots on this and I mean a lot, it is one of the most expensive movies of all time now thanks to the reshoots, but it actually didn't look that bad.The trailer makes it look quite good, we've got Harrison Ford playing Thaddeus Ross after the tragic passing of the original actor, he's shaved the moustache, he's looking pretty good as Thaddeus Ross I think, and I think it seems like, I mean he's not going to, I don't think he's going to be winning an Oscar for any of these Marvel roles, but it doesn't seem like he's as out of it as he could have been, which is quite good to see."
"Sam Wilson, obviously Anthony Mackie back as Sam Wilson is nice to see as well.The suit I'm not entirely sold on, but we'll see how it works.To me this film overall looks a bit more like a Winter Soldier Captain America movie than it does a First Avenger or a Civil War."
"It's less about people in CGI beating the hell out of each other and it's more about the subterfuge and seeing sort of more intriguing elements on a political scale and how does Captain America fit in in a world where they don't really want him, because it's kind of hard to make a government look good when a vigilante can just always choose the morally right side, if that makes sense."
"So yeah, it'll be interesting.We saw the Red Hulk there in that very split second at the end, which was nice to see that he exists and that he's not just going to be teased and then dropped, but yeah, I doubt that we'll see much of the Red Hulk."
"So yeah, it'll be interesting.We saw the Red Hulk there in that very split second at the end, which was nice to see that he exists and that he's not just going to be teased and then dropped, but yeah, I doubt that we'll see much of the Red Hulk."

"I think it'll probably just be maybe a quick fight with Captain America, which he should win really because it's the Red Hulk, but we'll see what happens.I don't know, we're probably going to see about two more trailers until it releases next February, but let me know what you think of Captain America Brave New World, let me know what you think of all these characters, how it's going to look, do you think it'll be able to make its money back?"