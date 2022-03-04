GRTV News - The Switch is now Nintendo's longest-serving main console

It has overtaken the Famicom/NES following nearly 2,700 days in operation without being replaced.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we have an interesting one for you, something that I would say that most people probably wouldn't expect to be talking about this when this particular platform debuted back in 2017. It's the Switch. We don't know when the Switch 2 is coming out, that's not what we're talking about today."
"What we're instead talking about is how long the Switch has been here for, and it's been here for such a long period of time that no other Nintendo console in Nintendo's history has been out for as long as the Switch has, or should we say it's had a lifespan for as long as the Switch has. So it's already sort of like, you know, the most experienced Nintendo console in their portfolio, and we don't know when the success is coming out either. So let's dive on in. Yes, no Nintendo console has ever enjoyed as long a lifespan as Switch."
"It's closing in on 3,000 days with no successor. So Nintendo can in many ways be said to be the creator of the modern games console. Sure, there were video games before the Famicom slash NES, but just like there were smartphones before the iPhone 3, it's about doing it best and not first if you want to set a standard. Several of their consoles have been immensely popular and lived for many years, but the fact is that their most enduring hardware ever is the one we have right now. As VGC points out, no Nintendo console has ever lived this long without getting a successor. The previous number one was the Famicom slash NES, which lived for 2,686 days before being replaced by the Super Nintendo. However, the Switch was released on March 3rd, 2017, which means that as of Thursday, which is yesterday, it reached 2,687 days and there's still no successor in sight. If Switch 2 isn't released before the end of May 2025, Switch will pass 3,000 days on the market and likely set a record that will stand for a very, very long time. Do you think that Switch would do as well as it did before its 2017 launch? So yeah, the Switch is the longest serving Nintendo console. Obviously, it is worth saying that a lot of these consoles, you know, they continue going on past when they, uh, when they were replaced. Like the Nintendo Wii was continued."
"I mean, when was the last Nintendo Wii game? Probably the most recent Just Dance. So it's technically still being supported. Um, so it's not, it's not to say that the Switch is the oldest platform or the longest supported platform. It's the, it's the, what this is, it's saying that the Switch is the longest serving current platform without being replaced."
"So that's what, that's what they mentioned about the Famicom and the NES was about because that platform went for, I think it was around seven years, seven and a half years before it was replaced by the Super Nintendo. The Switch has gone on for longer than that period already and we still don't have a Switch 2 in sight at the moment. We know it's coming."
"We're expecting it. Well, we know it's probably going to be in 2025 at this point, but we're expecting it in sort of early 2025, maybe by the end of this coming fiscal year, meaning it may not make it to May 2025 before the Switch 2 is debuted. Maybe it will, who knows.If it does get to the end of May 2025, we don't get the Switch 2 before June 2025, uh, which you know, sort of 11 months away, then yes, it will have passed 3,000 days where the Switch was the primary console for Nintendo without a successor. So, uh, quite an interesting thing. Let's know what you think about it. How long have you had your Switch for? Were you a day one-er? Have you been here for the full 2,688 days as of today? Let us know in the comments below. Otherwise, uh, this is my last GRT News of the week, so I'll be back on Monday. Stay tuned for that, and otherwise, uh, yeah, hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on the other side. Take care, everyone."