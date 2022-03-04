GRTV News - Riot Games cancelled League of Legends platform fighter

Could League of Legends and Super Smash Bros worked out?
"Today's news piece, we're talking about a cancelled League of Legends spin-off, that's specifically being a platform fighting game that Riot was apparently working on. Now Riot Games is known for doing a lot of League of Legends spin-offs, we've seen things like Song of Nunu, Teamfight Tactics, Ruined King as well, they've gone through all sorts of different genres and it seems like they're very much invested in bringing League of Legends as a concept to a wider audience no matter how that comes across, whether that's in other games or as we've seen with stuff like Arcane, things like movies and TV as well, there's a lot of stuff going into League of Legends because it's a massive, massive IP. However, something that won't be appearing for League of Legends is a platform fighter, similar to the vein of something like Super Smash Bros, this platform fighter was meant to be that, but think with League of Legends characters, I'm not that familiar with League of Legends myself, but you can probably imagine that the abilities would sort of translate quite well, I do know Dota so I would imagine that sort of, you know, similar abilities would sort of translate into a platform fighter's abilities, a la Multi Versus, a la Super Smash Bros, but it's since been cancelled according to insider Mikhail Klimentov, who used to work for the Washington Post, and he reports that the platform fighter game, which was codenamed Pool Party, and had around 70 to 80 employees working on it, has been cancelled."
"It was sort of pitched as the Super Smash Bros idea, as I said, but now people who've been working on it, about half of them are going to be able to move on to something else within Riot, whereas others are going to have to sort of basically go back to square one and reapply for internal jobs within Riot as a whole. So they're not necessarily being laid off strictly, but there are potential, there is the potential that some people are going to lose their jobs, primarily just because the game itself is being shut down. Joe Hickson, senior comms director at Riot, had a statement on this, it's very short, it's just, we always have a number of projects in various positions, in various phases of R&D, and spinning projects up and down happens multiple times a year. There was also an element that apparently this was caused by Multi Versus's perceived flop, leading to Riot deciding to take a step back, as seeing the platform fighting genre as maybe something that wasn't going to sell as well, but I do think that we could see, especially with a strong IP like League of Legends, some interest in that. Whether it will be a lasting interest would purely depend on how much effort Riot is willing to put in, but we've seen, we have seen player drop-offs in games like Multi Versus, even though Player First Games has loads of IPs to choose from, and pretty good mechanics as far as people are concerned. Would you want to play a League of Legends platform fighting game? Let me know, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV News."