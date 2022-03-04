GRTV News - Shadow of the Erdtree sends Elden Ring sales soaring

In the UK, gamers have been flocking to the title.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about some sales figures, it doesn't sound like the most exciting thing but there's a very good reason why we're talking about it because it's been a good sort of month now, or almost three weeks I would guess to say actually, since Elden Ring Shadow of the Earth 3 debuted and people returned to the lands between and started chipping away at this massive expansion that FromSoftware have delivered. Now we've seen various bits of information about player figures, how the numbers have been performing on Steam, generally speaking they're not what Elden Ring was when it launched originally, not that anyone was expecting that, but people are buying this game again, a lot of people are flocking to Elden Ring, picking up copies of it to be able to either check out the base game or check out the full package, and in the UK the sales figures for Elden Ring have gone through the roof. So yes, Shadow of the Earth 3 made Elden Ring's sales figures jump by nearly 500% in the UK, so the RPG moved up 19 places in the charts last month. So a massive expansion boosted the sales of the game you need to own in order to play it, who would have thunk it, Elden Ring Shadow of the Earth 3 DLC is being hailed as one of the best expansions of all time, so it's no surprise we've seen a sales boost in the game as well. According to GamesIndustry.biz, Elden Ring sales figures rose by 19 places in the UK putting it at number 4 for the month of June, this accounted for a rise of 467%, which is incredibly impressive."
"So of course you need to own more than just Elden Ring in its DLC to get into the Shadow Cursed Lands, but as many more games are now readying themselves to face their lands between, you might want to hop into a summoning pool to give them a hand every now and again.So yeah, the sales for Elden Ring are through the roof at the moment, they'll teper out again now, but it shows what expansions can do, especially anticipating the hyped up expansions like Shadow of the Earth 3. You know, we've had some other expansions in the past come out and I don't think they've really done anything for the games, like Avatar, Frontiers of Pandora, there's not much buzz going around for the first expansion that's coming out relatively soon I believe, so it'll boost sales a little bit, but Shadow of the Earth 3 is something that people have been absolutely ecstatic about ever since it was announced like 18 months ago or something, you know, shortly after the game debuted and did mega numbers. So it shows that, yeah, there's a huge amount of interest into really anticipating expansions and they can do a lot for sales figures as well. Shadow of the Earth 3 though is a bit of an interesting one to me because I think it operates sort of in the same window and place as Assassin's Creed Mirage. When Assassin's Creed Mirage was early in development it was thought to be another expansion, mind you, for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but it got so big that they decided to spin it off into an entire new game, at least that's what the stories were. Shadow of the Earth 3 is a huge expansion, but it's an expansion, so you have to wonder, was FromSoftware ever on the fence about making this a sort of a spin-off game? Who knows, who knows. But either way, it's done really well. I would guess that pretty much affirms that we'll be returning to the realms between at some point, or sorry, the lands between at some point in the future for an Elden Ring sequel eventually. This has been one of FromSoftware's most popular games ever, so I would say that it's going to be a staple of their portfolio going forward. But yeah, as we know more about Shadow of the Earth 3 and the sort of sales figures and whatnot, we'll keep you posted and updated, otherwise I'll be back now tomorrow for the last year news of the week, so stay tuned for that. Take care, everyone."
