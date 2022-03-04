GRTV News - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's second season gets last-minute delay

It's not exactly looking good for the promised roadmap being finished.
"But today we're talking about something that, well, hasn't made anyone feel good I don't think since it launched, Suicide Squad killed the Justice League, the second season of which has been hit with a last minute delay.It was meant to release on the 12th of July, that's two days from now."
"It has since been delayed, hit with a big delay, sorry the 11th of July, that's tomorrow.I thought it was the 12th because it was a two day delay, as you can see we were talking about it on a recent episode of Gaming Gossip as well.But yeah, we're now going to be waiting two more weeks from that until the 25th, so that's two weeks tomorrow."
"There's not really given any reason for that, there's just an update as we can see on the Twitter or X post here.It's the season that's going to bring Mrs. Freeze as a new playable character and some more content for people to enjoy."
"I'm not really sure on Suicide Squad killed the Justice League, I've not played it, even though I'm a big fan of Rocksteady, I've not played it and I'm not going to play it because it seems like these seasonal updates, even though they add new characters, it doesn't really seem to add anything otherwise for people to enjoy because Rocksteady as well has just sort of seemed to build on the formula that didn't really work in the first place."
"But yeah, people aren't necessarily happy about this because as well the fact that the delay was so sudden without any proper reasoning given, there's just nothing else for us to pour through and it just seems like yet another nail in the coffin of this game that was dead probably before arrival."
"There's multitudes of factors why Suicide Squad killed the Justice League failed, but I think the main one is that it's just not in Rocksteady's wheelhouse to make something live service work like that.I think they were trying to do too much in too little and it just seems to not have worked at all because even though there's new seasons coming out and we will see the promised road map will see its end, after that we're not going to hear anything from it."
"I would be surprised if servers stay on for long after that, I would be surprised if we even do see the end of the road map because even though it's promised, the player base isn't there.It's just a really, really sad state of affairs really and yeah, especially considering that even the stuff that is promised is getting delayed."
"Let me know what you think about it.Were you going to plan on playing Rocksteady's Suicide Squad killed Justice League's second season tomorrow?If not, you're probably like the rest of us and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news."
