Cosori Turbo Blaze (Quick Look) - Catering to Your Cooking Needs

We check out Cosori's new air fryer to see if it can change the game.
"Airfryer Welcome everyone to another Gamereactor Quick Look, I am Maunus, and today we're taking a look at an airfryer. Now, that might not be considered sort of at the cutting edge of what technology can offer, particularly in the era of the smart home, but you've got to remember that the airfryer, particularly here in Denmark and Scandinavia and in Europe in general, has been kind of a revolution for a lot of different ways, because while the technology in and of itself isn't particularly new, it kind of took a tiger's leap a couple of years ago, where the regular citizen basically realized that they could create something which at least could closely resemble frying something directly in oil, or also become a stand-in for a regular oven, all at a fraction of the power that a regular oven, or basically much cleaner than it would be frying something in oil. So a really convenient way to save power and also save on the environment, basically, just there are wins across the board. So now there is a whole host of different manufacturers catering to this regular person, this regular citizen, for them to invest in their particular airfryer, and one of the ones that are considered one of the business giants basically on the market is Kosori, and they have made this. This is called the Turbo Blaze, and this has one central thing that it does differently to other airfryers. Now what this does is that Kosori basically claims that they can offer a 46, well up to a 46 percent uptick in cooking speed, thanks to using DC power rather than AC power, and there is, well, science to support that basically. It all depends on whether or not the motor inside can handle the flow of current that comes into it from the wall, but 46 percent is, that is really significant, because that basically means that it cooks things faster, and it also means that cooking things faster, meaning you should use less power, again, less electricity on what you save on your bill. And beyond that, they just offer something which is a very neat, like tightly constructed piece of kitchen equipment, I would say. This matte black finish works really well and makes it stand out. This angled front display here basically means that it's easier to see when you're standing up, offers a whole host of different sort of settings that you can use. Usually with airfryers, there is kind of almost like an on or an off button, and then a timer, how long do you want these things to cook inside. But here, you get the offer of five distinct fan speeds, which you can cook things in with its six liter capacity basket right here, which is pretty big, I would say. Now, some airfryers, like the ones offered by Ninja, basically layers on top that mean you can have more in it. Whether or not that's actually necessary is a whole other thing entirely, but there is this little griddle down here, which by the way, can be taken out entirely and put in a dishwasher, if you should be so inclined, which is really nice, by the way."
"Not all airfryers offer this, but there's also nine distinct cooking modes. That basically means that you've got your turbo modes, and then you've got your regular settings right here. Now, it's very difficult to see without it being on, but take my word for it, there's reheat, dry, bake, proof, or warm, and the turbo modes are airfryer, roast, grill, or frozen. And it's very easy to put together a real nice combination of settings to cook something specifically that you want to cook."
"Really cool. It's not particularly expensive, if you ask me. It would be something along the lines of 200 plus-ish dollars, if translated directly, but let's not get into that because these prices can vary quite heavily from country to country and from offer to offer. But we'll be reviewing this in full, of course, and putting out the review on all of our 22 sites, so stay tuned for that."
"But so far, I mean, this is one of the cooler airfryers that I've seen, so I can't wait to see whether or not it backs that up with actual performance. Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."