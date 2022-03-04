Clicks Keyboard (Quick Look) - Touch or Type

This nifty little gadget adds a physical keyboard to your iPhone so you can seamless switch between using the touchscreen and a manual keyboard.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This is going to be a real quick one because we've only just received this and there is no basic specs, I don't have that yet, but I wanted to very briefly show you something that's very exciting and, by all intents and purposes, the definition of innovative."
"But innovative in a really weird, circumspect way, because this is innovating by taking us back to something from the past, but it's something that a lot of people have been clamoring for. So this is an iPhone 15 Pro, it's my own personal phone, and this, like all smartphones in general, or pretty much all of them, uses a digital touch-based keyboard. Now a lot of people have gotten really used to this, particularly those that have grown up with it, so they are really fast and they make really few errors on touch-based keyboards."
"Now I've obviously had smartphones, and many of them just due to the nature of my work for years, but I still find myself to be rather slow on a touch-based keyboard. Maybe it's because I just didn't grow up with it, I grew up with a Nokia 3310 and then onwards from there. I am the exact age, I'm 32, so that I basically grew up with the phone revolution."
"I got my first mobile phone, again, a Nokia 3310, all the way now to an iPhone 15 Pro.It's a great time to be alive to be able to see that change firsthand and be part of it.But now we've gotten to a point where people like me, and perhaps even especially those that are slightly older than me, want the physical nature of physical keys because they feel like it's more comfortable, they feel like they make less errors, and they feel like they're faster at typing. Now, and in comes clicks. This is called clicks. It is, I was made aware of this by one of my favorite YouTubers and tech reviewers in the business right now, Michael Fisher, a.k.a. Mr. Mobile. Shout out to him, he has taught me so much of what it means to actually just review technology in general and to build up properly, let's say, properly structured reviews. So, again, great guy, go watch his stuff. He's actually one of the founding members of clicks because he found himself to make videos on smartphones with physical keyboards, like something like the BlackBerry Key2 when they were still doing that thing, and he found them to be really popular, so obviously there was a big audience for physical keyboards whenever he did videos on those, and there are some fringe examples of modern smartphones with physical keyboards. They did really well, so he ended up making this. Now, the clicks is pretty much what you can, like, it should be pretty clear when just looking at it what it is. It is a cover for your phone, which when put into, when the iPhone is slotted into, basically means that your iPhone now has a physical keyboard."
"Now, obviously this isn't a Nordic layout, so I probably couldn't use this day to day.Now, clicks themselves say that they will end up supporting other languages than just straight up the English regular template for keyboards, but it is still, I think, a fantastic cool idea. For one, yes, it makes your iPhone really tall, like taller than perhaps a Sony Xperia, but let's say that you have an iPhone 15 Pro, and when you are typing, you're used to the touch-based keyboard taking up at least a third, and probably close to half of the screen when you're doing that. Well, when you go with clicks, you can basically type, tap here, and then it automatically won't do that. It activates a command inside iOS that basically tells iOS not to prompt the touch-based keyboard when you are using that. Now, right now it did, because I asked it to, but the point is that when you use it, you get so much more screen real estate back because your keyboard is now down here."
"So, that works, I think, very well, and it's also really good quality as well. Now, the point is, and perhaps the most important thing, is whether or not these keys feel good, and that is one of those particular questions that I just can't answer yet. I don't know yet whether or not this will be a comfortable alternative to touch-based typing. What I can say is that it's going to take a lot of learning, muscle memory basically build-up, for it to feel natural. But so far, I can definitely see the appeal for a lot of people."
"Sure, it doesn't slide into a chest pocket on a shirt anymore because it's so tall, but at the same time, I don't think it gets unwieldy large, particularly because the phone you've slotted in isn't as large to begin with. How this works with larger phones, like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, or a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, that is going to be the big question, but again, I can definitely see the appeal here, and it's also incredibly well made."
"No, you probably wouldn't take this swimming, or near water, or near sand, and I think that Klix are pretty honest about that, but this leather back plate right here, which also displays Founders Edition, very nice. This really striking yellow color, the quality of the logo, this nice soft-touch material, it's all really high quality, and I do think that there is a point to this product that will appeal to some customers. Whether or not that is enough for Klix to be truly successful, that remains to be seen, but so far, really cool stuff. I will be writing up a full review as soon as I've gotten some training, but so far, stay tuned for more. See you on the next one."