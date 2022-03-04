GRTV News - It appears our fears were true: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II hasn't sold great

Let's just hope the game did somewhat well on Game Pass.
"Senua's Saga, Hellblade 2 hasn't really revealed much about its sales since it launched but considering that we never saw the a million players graphic from the game's Twitter account or something like that, a lot of people did assume that it hadn't gone too well and now that we can see basically, looking from the sales figures from both the US and European markets, the game really didn't do that well, at least according to this data, the data in the US points to it being the 37th overall top selling game in terms of actual paid for games for May, which isn't great, it did come in 21st place on Xbox which is a better position but still considering it was Xbox's big release for that month, that's really not good at all, the SteamDB figures I believe peaked at about 3,800, so if you consider something like Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League which was also considered to be a major flop, that still peaked at around 13,000 Steam players, so we're really dealing with something that didn't do well on Steam here, considering that it was on Game Pass that is a big caveat here, but it seems like it didn't even break into the top 100 for games in May in Europe for example, so really, really dire stuff if this is true, if this is to be believed which it pretty much is because it comes from Games Industry Biz and Circana which was given to us by Insider Gaming, so yeah, it's not looking good for Hellblade, we really just, the thing that we don't know and the thing that we probably will never know is how much money went into getting it on Game Pass because that's sort of the possible saving grace here is if it did well on Game Pass then perhaps we'll see, perhaps this isn't a big warning sign for Ninja Theory but otherwise it is a big warning sign because this game was meant to be one of Xbox's biggest releases of the year, it wasn't marketed well at all, it was not marketed well at all by Xbox, however, you would still hope with people being sort of interested in this game, considering that it's a sequel, that there might be better player numbers but there just weren't, maybe that's due to the length of the game, it's not a very long game, maybe that's due to the marketing failure, maybe that's due to a bunch of different factors, but yeah, it's really sad to see."