Streamplify Mic Pro (Quick Look) - Studio-Quality From the Comfort of Your Own Home

This microphone is able to record at a sampling rate of 192kHz/24bit, all while having selectable polar patterns and 10 RGB lighting effects.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.In this day and age, there are probably more people that want to live by streaming, and by live I mean earn a living based on streaming, than there are people who want to watch streams."
"It's become such a popular, not only pastime, but way of living that the demand for not just professional equipment, but easy to use and cheap entry equipment is incredible.The popularity that not only surfaced during the COVID-19 virus lockdowns, but has just continued to skyrocket subsequently is absolutely breathtaking, which is why we get a lot of microphones sent to this office, and it can be really difficult to sort of determine which ones you need to recommend to both pros, semi-pros, but ultimately more often than not amateurs that want to break into streaming by making a podcast, or start gaming and streaming on Twitch."
"There can be a whole host of different scenarios that you want to explore yourself, and what microphone should you get?The most important factor here is that obviously it needs to be cheap, and you need to get a lot of versatility and functionality for your money."
"Now Streamplify was not a brand that we were even aware of, but we got it pitched and sent to us, and let me give you two sort of hot takes.Hot take one, when I took this out of the box, I was just shocked at what, at least at the offset, seemed like shoddy build quality."
"The entire thing has a 3D printed feel to it, like this wasn't designed or manufactured by humans, but more so like an algorithm, like how should a microphone look, like what does it need to, what profile does it need to have?And it's not, it doesn't feel like great build quality."
"What we can say is that it is very light, but the second hot take is that this is cheap, and I mean like $70 cheap.You can even get this in a non sort of RGB-ish, like this is the Mic Pro, the Streamplify Mic Pro, but you could get one without the Pro moniker where you lose some features for like 40 bucks."
"So these get cheap, and you get a lot of functionality for your money, particularly if you're just starting out.So for one, there is four condenser capsules inside this microphone array here.It comes with the anti-vibration mount right here, which basically means that it is not directly tied to the stand."
"It is actually suspended with these pieces of nylon string here, which basically means that it will absorb the bumps that might come its way, rather than react, and then ultimately ruining the sound quality, the recording quality.It has four pickup patterns, which is selectable here through a touch panel at the top."
"So that means that you get stereo, but more importantly, you get omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional.What that basically means is that the omnidirectional pattern means that you can use a microphone arm and hang it upside down, or like this, and record a podcast with six people talking, and it will pick up these sort of these angular voices, regardless of which direction it's coming from."
"If you have cardioid, that's your super directional input, where you yourself are streaming, and it cuts out all of the background noise and only hones in on what comes from the mouth of the streamer, basically.And then you have bidirectional if you want to have a conversation."
"So that means from here and from here.Again, very, very functionality focused.I like that, particularly when you pay so little and you get so much in return.By the way, that is accompanied by a mute switch here at the top, which is great."
"It also has a microphone in, so you can basically monitor your own voice to hear how it sounds, basically.In terms of recording pattern, it gets a lot of stuff right.This records in 192 kilohertz, so that's 24-bit, which is not bad at all for something that is this cheap."
"It also has 1,000 or 1K ohm impedance, which is great.And you even get the stand.And I mean, sure, I would have loved it to feel more hefty.This I would have loved it to be heavier and thicker."
"This, I would probably have used something else other than this thin ABS plastic.But really, you can't fault what you're getting for 70 bucks-ish.So I would really seriously consider this if you don't want to spend too much.And if you buy into the Streamplify ecosystem, there is also a FaceCam Pro, which we're taking a look at in an upcoming video and review."
"So stay tuned for those.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."