Streamplify Cam Pro (Quick Look) - For the Content Creators

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look. It's time to take a look at another Streamplify product. We did the Mic Pro not too long ago and found that if you take it for what it is, which basically means that specs are king, at least in some respects, it was a really good deal because for a lot less money than you would perhaps buy, purchase on an Elgato product or a Razer product, you would get a lot more for your money there."
"The main caveat to that was that the Mic Pro just didn't feel like it was particularly well built or it seems like the build quality and product feel was the main thing that was sacrificed in order to get it to that lower price point. Now I can pretty much say the same thing about this which is called the Cam Pro. Now this offers up a lot of functionality for a very basic price. It's not particularly cheap, mind you. It really isn't that. But for around like $100, you should be able to get this which makes it cheaper than a modern Logitech Brio or Elgato's face cams or some of the competing products in this particular price range and bracket. So Streamplify does have that edge right there and it also sports pretty good specs as well. For one, a really wide lens. This is a Sony CMOS sensor and it has a 105 degree FOV meaning that it's borderline ultra wide. That would usually start at around 110, 120 degrees. But 105 basically means that you can just capture a whole lot more and what Streamplify promises is that that happens without distortions at the edge of the frame meaning that it should be both sharp and also wide. So that also means that you just have more data to work with in the frame if you're streaming for instance or you're just doing meetings. Again, there should be plenty of upsides to that."
"It also offers up 5X digital zoom and a couple of omnidirectional mics meaning that you can just use the microphones on board. You probably wouldn't, but you can in a pinch at the very least. There's also this little hook here, this little clasp that we normally see that basically means that this is the edge of the monitor where you would clasp onto it and then this creates pressure on the side basically meaning that it sort of snaps into place on the monitor that you are using. Well, this is magnetic basically meaning that you could have this on the side of a magnetic surface like a metal surface meaning that there's just more mounting options which I think work really, really well. The other thing which I think a lot of people are very interested in is that this has a physical shutter that basically means that you just turn this down. Almost all webcams, mind you, have some way to disable the recording, but some of those actually do that digitally. They basically only tell you that it's off. Well, this is a much more sort of tactile, immediately visible physical way for you to know that it is not recording you, that the lens isn't pointing at you. I like the cylindrical design overall and this is a good way to complement that pretty much. It does 4K 30fps which is a tad on the low side considering that we're seeing more even budget-friendly streaming cameras that now do 4K 60, but you can also do 1080p 60 if that's what you want. And the CMOS sensor basically, the CMOS sensors were I'm pretty sure designed alongside sort of Starvis lenses for surveillance cameras meaning that these are good. They perform well in low light. So, we'll see. I'm going to review this fully and get back to you very soon. Thank you so much for watching. See you later."