Turtle Beach Burst II Air (Quick Look) - Ultra Lightweight, High Performance

This gaming mouse clocks in at just 47 grams in weight, all while having an optical sensor that registers 26k DPI/650 IPS.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've had some mice here on the show over the past year or so, where I have gone a bit ranty."
"And that's particularly Razor mice, because I feel like they have sacrificed too much in order to get to those really low gram weights, which makes the mice sort of pro-oriented.Because it seems like that the low physical weight of the actual unit is the only thing that they really focus on."
"For sure, they throw in really good switches and a good sensor in as well, but you pay a lot of premium for that weight saving, particularly you are paying in terms of sacrificed extra features.So it's great to see that a manufacturer like Turtle Beach, this is the Burst 2 Air, have managed to make a really light mouse, perhaps not the lightest on the market, but a really light mouse, where very few things have been sacrificed."
"So I should stress that this does not use a honeycomb design in any way.Sure, you could argue that they have cut out something here, but honestly, this is a full frame mouse and I really do like that.I think honeycombing can actually feel a bit off if you use it for longer sessions, so having something normal is rather nice."
"It is small, but it's also kind of tall, meaning that even though my really big hands, I've been told, kind of bounce off the end here, whereas usually with Logitech MX Masters, there's just a lot of unit to hold onto my hand, I don't feel like I need to claw grip, I just rest the back end of my hand on the table."
"And sure, it might not be as wooshy across, but if you have a high enough DPI setting, I don't need to move my hand all that much, so I do think it is quite comfortable.Again, it weighs 47 grams, so it gets to that weight without honeycombing or without making the mouse sort of travel-sized small."
"It has a 26,000 Li sensor, the 26,000 DPI is not nearly as much as you get on competing mice, that is perhaps the main sacrifice, but you do get the Titan optical switches, which we've tested on a number of different mice over the years, and they are very, very nice."
"But they've even found the space for some extra features, so this little button right here is a DPI switcher, that means that if you have several DPI profiles, you can quickly switch between them from a physical button that you can very easily reach with your thumb, very, very nice."
"And they've also managed to both fit in Bluetooth, which is very nice, particularly if you're like me, use it for a Steam Deck for one thing, but also use it for your MacBook Pro, which like Bluetooth is a very neat feature for that.That's not all though, because you can see right here that they've also carved out a space for the 2.4 gigahertz dongle, Bluetooth and a space for the dongle is something that Razer is not interested in providing anymore, categorically for their Viper mice, which was meant to be the lightweight ones, and even the DeathAdders now have completely gone away with it."
"But Turtle Beach comes out swinging, provides both with a low weight, and the coolest thing is that yeah, you get a sensor which does not offer the same high DPI, that is true.But this is also around 40% cheaper than the Viper 3 Pro.So ask yourself, isn't this really all you basically need?It is for me."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."