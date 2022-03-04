GRTV News - Simon Pegg believes a Shaun of the Dead reboot would be 'cynical and exploitative'

Don't get your hopes up for a Shaun of the Dead sequel or reboot.
"Speaking in a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter where he also talks about his recent return in The Boys, Simon Pegg said that Universal owns the rights to Shaun of the Dead, so they could reboot it theoretically and knowing how studios work nowadays with anything that's a popular IP, they could do it down the line, although he says that he and Edgar would be incensed, enraged, there's so much, when he was asked why he would hate to see a reboot come along, he said there's so much of us in that film, the whole joke of Ed and Shaun not being able to ever come out of the Winchester was real, that was about Nick and I, that was about our decision to just stay in a North London pub, there's so much of our own heart and soul in that film, if someone was to reboot it, it would be a cynical and exploitative exercise, I would hope that people are in love with our Shaun enough to resist a reboot."
"So yeah, essentially it doesn't seem like he wants to see any sort of reboot any time soon, I'm not sure that it would really benefit from one, we've seen somewhat of an interest in Zombies recently with sort of different projects, but he also seems to dislike the idea of reboots in general, talking about Pegg that is, as he said that even like Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead remake, which is apparently a good film in his eyes, did not sort of need to be a remake, it could have just been an entirely different sort of thing."
"I agree with Pegg and I think that on the topic of reboots, I think there are just too many going on nowadays, from games to movies to TV shows, and people just need to cling on to an IP because it's a tried and tested way of selling something, when actually Shaun of the Dead was not an IP, I mean it had Zombies in it, which is sort of an idea that had been done before, but it was definitely a first of its kind, it started off the Canetto trilogy, it's defined a sort of generation of British comedies, and it's a great film, and to see it rebooted, I'm not sure you'd be able to get that, because that sort of sense of personality within Hollywood now, just doesn't seem to exist."
Shaun of the Dead turns 20 this year.