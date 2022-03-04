Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 (Quick Look) - Big, Beefy Sound

These in-ear headphones might come with a bigger body, but they pack a lot of features in.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.There is basically one constant in the audio business.It is that while Sennheiser might not always provide the best sort of quality to price or price to performance if you will, you always have to sit down and listen to whenever they have something to say because given their long history and their decades of experience and excellence in these particular audio fields, be that physical large microphones for interviews or small in-ears like these, there's always some really good stuff there to observe and applaud and that is exactly the same with these."
"These are the Momentum True Wireless 4.It is the latest generation of their in-ears and they've gotten to a point where they are really polished to a shine.For one, they have reduced the size of the individual units."
"That is still one of the main flaws is that this is just quite big but it is big because it has to fit pretty beefy drivers which we'll get to but the magnets are the strongest magnets that you can come across in a case like this.The fabric covering and the three colors that it comes in is a nice touch."
"It supports fast wireless Qi-based charging which is awesome.It has an IP54 rating, both the case and the individual units meaning that they are fully splash resistant and there's just a whole host of different software-based features as well which I think a lot of audiophiles are really going to like."
"So first and foremost, if we take this out and take a look at them, why are they so beefy?Well for one, there are seven millimeter true response drivers in here.That is a lot.That is really significant which is also why it does require more physical space in order to fit them."
"So that is really important.But it does not only just have large drivers, it also supports a host of audio codecs and technologies which are really important for the kind of customer that might be buying these."
"So for one, aptX Lostless Audio is one of the few products on the market that supports that and that's really, really cool.It also has Bluetooth low energy support and supports Bluetooth 5.4 meaning that you'll basically get the best range, the best connection quality, those types of things."
"Really cool.Inside, there is adaptive NC with six microphones in here.That both means that you'll have really good active noise cancellation but it also means that you'll have really good microphone quality when you're talking to others."
"It'll be good at blaring out wind noise or huge crowd noises.It'll hone in on your voice because it has that amount of microphones to grab from.It's just more data meaning a more precise product and more precise quality assurance.So really cool stuff right there."
"It also means that there's a lot of battery in just one case.All in all, it's 30 hours between trips to the plug which is really cool and you get a really strong app as well where you can set preset EQ modes and that kind of stuff.Really awesome."
"There is also one thing that one of our employees here made a big deal of which is something called AuraCast.That basically means that in some museums and other organizations, there are these events that are broadcasted to all of the audience at once from one particular source and they use AuraCast as their main deliverance technology and that is something that is built in right here."
"Meaning that you might come across this if you're traveling or you just like to visit these types of places like museums.That is a really cool like sort of not proprietary but sort of broadly available technology out there and I wish that more in-ears would pick up on that because that sounds awesome."
"So they are expensive, Sennheiser stuff are rarely cheap, 300 euros is not nothing but we can't wait to review them because they seem awesome right now.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."
