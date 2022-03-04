GRTV News - Data shows that co-op is more popular than ever on Steam

Gamers love working together and the latest data proves exactly this.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be rounding out the week by talking about a little bit of a statistical report that's been going around recently actually."
"It's in regard to Steam and it's in regard to one of the growing tendencies that we've been seeing in the game sector as a whole and that is that cooperative games are becoming increasingly popular.Now you might think, oh well potentially that's down to it takes two and it takes two being massively popular and generating a lot of people, a lot of clones and things that people want to play."
"But the data that we're seeing here shows that the boom of cooperative games has come before that and it's also come, I mean I think that the pandemic is a driving factor but I do also think that potentially cooperative games are on a bit of a rise anyway.So let's take a look and see what's cracking on."
"So yes the number of co-op games have doubled on Steam in the past five years.So if you feel as though there are more cooperative games than ever these days you're probably right.The folks over at VG Insights, thanks VGC, have published a report that reveals that 2023 saw a record number of co-op games published on Steam."
"So many in fact there were over twice as many last year than there were in 2018.The report states that 799 co-op games debuted on Steam in 2023 which is more than double the 383 that dropped in 2018 five years ago.The report also shows a steady rise with a gradual increase in the number of co-op games on a daily basis with the main anomaly being between 2019 and 2020 when it jumped from 388 co-op games to 647."
"The pandemic and COVID guidelines are likely the main attributing factor here.So granted it should be said that the number of co-op games in general is still quite small as the report adds that less than 6% of total games on Steam within 2021, 2022 and 2023 were co-op titles."
"That being said around 36% of all games sold on Steam last year were cooperative showing that while co-op only occupies a small segment of Steam's portfolio it's one of its most profitable areas.The figure has already jumped up to 46% in 2024 likely due to the massive success of games like Palworld and Helldivers."
"Now this isn't the full thing you can read the full thing by sort of downloading it and stuff but this is a summary of the report and as you can see 83, 88, 647, 650, 701, 799 and again this is the the anomaly bit here how it jumps significantly which again you know the pandemic hit in early sort of the second quarter of 2022, 2020 sorry so you can see why that's been why the pandemic is attributed here but at the same time you know games take a while to be made you know it takes two for example wasn't put into development when the pandemic hit it's been in development it was in development years before the pandemic ever arrived so I think I think it shows that well yes the pandemic was an attributing factor I think that cooperative gaming was probably on a rise anyway going into 2020 but yeah quite an interesting statistic here again quite a big disparity here you know usually you know we're sort of looking at a five jump here a three jump here 50 jump quite significant but then here it's been already been a it was 100 already in the 2022 to 2023 jump and no doubt 2024 is probably going to continue to grow the the cooperative games number on Steam and I think for me the really interesting part about this this bit of information isn't just the the number of co-op games on Steam but it's the way that people flock to them so again they mentioned that that within 2021 2022 and 2023 combined less than six percent of the total games that launched on Steam were cooperative and yet they they accounted for 36 percent of Steam's total games sold so it shows that well that cooperative games are quite a small sort of segment they're massively popular hugely popular and 2024 has only looked to sort of cement that fact as well with the fact that the the the amount of games sold on Steam 46 percent of them already have been cooperative and again yes we've had a lot of sort of massively popular games make their arrival already in 2024 like Helldivers 2 and Powerworld but I would assume that we're going to see this sort of continue in the future you know cooperative games are on the rise online gaming is on the rise and continue to be popular as infrastructure continues to support it so no doubt this will be a trend that we see going forward and you know potentially this is the next big gaming trend we went through the era of sort of arena shooters went through the era of battle royales potentially cooperative gaming is the is the next one we'll have to stay tuned and keep an eye out for it but yeah this has been the last GRT News of the Week for me I'll be back now on Monday for the next one so stay tuned for that and otherwise hope you enjoy your Friday enjoy your weekend yeah I'll see you on the other side take care everyone"