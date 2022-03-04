Acer Vero HL6810ATV (Quick Look) - Big Picture, Bigger Quality

This device delivers visuals at 4K UHD quality thanks to its 4,000 lumens laser/LED hybrid lighting projector.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We are rapidly seeing an expansion and innovation on the projector market in general.And it seems like a lot of people are now getting to a point where it's not as, you don't face financial bankruptcy by buying a projector which is at least akin to if not directly in competition with some mainline like regular TV manufacturers."
"Take this, this is the Acer Vero HL6810A.They haven't gotten to a point where they can name them properly, there has to be these huge long sort of word and number salad names, it's a real shit show.But the product really isn't."
"So what this is, is not an entry level per se, but at the very least an attempt to offer pretty premium features at lower cost levels.So this will set you back around 2,000 euros and is considered entry level at the very least if you need a 4K projector."
"It uses LED and laser hybrid light sources, which I also think that attributes to the cost, but as far as 4K projectors go, 2,000 euros is actually pretty much a steal.It's a DLP projector, which for a lot of people out there that considers it to be completely off the record because of the light sources that is bouncing around in your living room where you are enjoying TV."
"This offers up to 4,000 lumens of brightness, which basically means that it should overcome something akin to direct sunlight.That is something that we're going to have to test further more in a written review, so stay tuned for that."
"But at the very least, it sounds pretty spectacular and impressive as well.Now it says, Acer says that it runs for 20,000 hours or 30K lamp hour, which is fine.It is also fully HDR 10 compatible, which is nice.It offers direct modes for specific types of content, which brings out contrast and basically means that it keeps the frame crisp and nice and colorful."
"That means that there's a dedicated football mode, for instance, and full rec 709 color gamut space standard, which is basically the golden standard for a lot of TV and movies.So you can swap around to basically bring out the color, the contrast and the light based on the content that you're watching very good."
"Back here, you should be good for ports as well.We have three HDMI 2.0 B, no, no HDMI 2.1, which is a bit of a shame considering the fact that 4K 120 Hertz really should be possible, but that is not possible unless you can put it out through HDMI 2.1."
"So that is a bit of a letdown, but HDMI, you have three HDMI 2.0 B and this is the TV version of this particular projector, meaning that it comes with Android TV, which is really nice.It has a zoom ratio of 1.3X with a 1.14 or 1.5 throw ratio and offers up to 2X digital zoom.If you want to lower the resolution and up the frame rate, for instance, if you want to play a PC game on there, for instance, you can do 240 Hertz at 1080P, which is lovely."
"And then also to make it stand perfectly aligned with other Vero products from Acer, this is made by 50% recycled plastics, which is something that we love to see.This little remote here is really nothing special, but we are used to seeing that on projectors in general."
"We're going to give this the full beans in a written review, so stay tuned for that.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."