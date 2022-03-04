GRTV News - Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix series looks to be dead

Is there any hope for Aloy's story to make it to the big screen?
"Hello there and welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual taking you through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, entertainment, technology, gear, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor Network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and of course a lot of news as well, but without further ado, let's get to today's GRTV News piece, which is unfortunately it seems that Horizon Zero Dawn's Netflix series is in the can, now it does seem like it's the great age of video game adaptations nowadays, especially after the Mario movie proved that they can make a billion dollars, but it seems that not everyone is fated to come out at all really as Horizon Zero Dawn's Netflix show, which was confirmed I believe back in 2022 has since been canned, at the very least it's been removed from proposed showrunner Steve Blackman, now we're not going to go into the nitty gritty details here of why Steve Blackman is no longer associated but a HR report obtained by Rolling Stone showed that there were multiple cases of him reportedly being toxic towards his staffers, manipulative and bullying behaviour was found among many of the people who'd worked under Blackman before, so you know writers, producers, assistant producers, people like that, that were sort of just trying to make their way in the world, but the problem is that when someone like Steve Blackman who was the showrunner for The Umbrella Academy, which is getting it's fourth and final season soon, gets that amount of power at Netflix it basically means they can go a bit mad with it apparently according to what Rolling Stone writes, but at the very bottom of that Rolling Stone article we can see that Horizon Zero Dawn's adaptation which was handed to Blackman along with another adaptation or another show sorry that I can't quite remember the name of have been internally canned, so whether that means that it's been passed on from Blackman to someone else one day or whether that means that they're just not going to make it at all we're not entirely sure on that as obviously the report is mainly about making sure that the voices of the staffers that were bullied and abused are heard, but in terms of what we at Game Reactor might be more interested in and what you guys are probably more interested in which is the Horizon Zero Dawn adaptation it does seem like at least for now we can rule it out as something that is not going to happen simply because of the fact that you know the person who was meant to be in charge of it has turned out to be not a great dude by these reports of 12 staffers so yeah what could happen because Sony is very much into this IP they really really do like Horizon you can tell by the fact that they're making a Lego game that's coming out on Switch you can tell by the fact that they're making more games in the works there was a multiplayer game rumoured there have been remasters there have been PC releases we'd expect that maybe somewhere down the line a Horizon adaptation could come. Do you want to see a Horizon Zero Dawn adaptation who do you think should play Aloy? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, buh-bye!"