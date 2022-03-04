GRTV News - Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold

The anticipated action-adventure is ready for release in late August.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we have a really exciting one, I love these kind of announcements actually because it gives you a good idea as to where the state of the game is right, and we're talking about a game going gold."
"Now we had this I think last week with Flintlock the Siege of Dorne which is coming out in around two weeks time, but now we have another going gold announcement for a game that's coming out in like 5-6 weeks, surprisingly. Now it's Star Wars Outlaws, now that means essentially, generally speaking when a game goes gold it means it's ready for launch, there are, there have been occasions in the past where something's gone gold and then it's been delayed, but usually speaking when something goes gold it means it's ready to be printed onto discs and what not and it's ready to be shipped around the world."
"So basically if you've been looking for Star Wars Outlaws this is near a 100% confirmation that the game is set for, or confirmed for its launch date in August 30th, so let's dive on in and talk a little bit more about it. Star Wars Outlaws is done and ready to launch in August, the Division creators upcoming game has gone gold so it won't get delayed."
"Ubisoft and Massive seemed very confident when they announced that Star Wars Outlaws was set to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox series the 30th of August and with good reason. The Swedish developer studio and the 10 plus other studios working on Ubisoft's first highly anticipated game in the second half of 2024 reveals that Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold, which basically means it's finished development even if we'll probably have to download an update on day one anyway. Having a game done 8 weeks before launch is usually a very good sign so I hope this means we can expect a really fun polished experience that will make David toss his fears into a reactor shaft. Do you have a bad or great feeling about Star Wars Outlaws? Now what Eric's referring to there is of course David's preview that was released after spending a bit of time playing the game at Summer Game Fest. We got to have a chance to speak with the developers and learn a bit more about the game so if you haven't seen all that stuff go and check it out. And yeah Eric also did say there having a game done 8 weeks in advance, I think that's a bit lenient really. We know it's coming out on August 30th so we're sort of looking at 7 weeks away I guess but still similar sort of idea. It's on it's way, it's nearly here and yeah it's gone gold. So well there probably will be a day one update as there always is. If you're going to get a physical disc, if you're going to get physical media, you're going to have to put it in, download it to your console, download it to your console and then you'll have to download an update on day one most likely with some further performance and bug fixes and all that good stuff. But otherwise yeah Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold, it's ready for launch which means hopefully we'll be getting our hands on the game relatively soon then to give us ample time to prepare all the good stuff for the launch for you guys, reviews guys, all that good stuff. So stay tuned for all that and yeah as we know more about Star Wars Outlaws be sure to keep your posting updated and likewise if there's any other big games coming out in the near future going gold I'll be sure to be the first one to tell you about it because I love these kind of announcements, it's always a positive sign of things to come, the counter announcement to a delay room. But yeah this has been my episode of GRTV News today, I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one so stay tuned for that and otherwise thank you for watching and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care everyone."