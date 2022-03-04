GRTV News - Nintendo has no plans to use AI

Nintendo doesn't seem interested in using AI, at least for now.
"Today we are looking at a bit of an interesting AI news, specifically Nintendo are not going to be using AI currently in their game development which is quite interesting because we've seen Embracer, Square Enix, big studios sort of say yeah AI is the future, we're going to use it to speed up processes, now obviously considering the controversy around AI, most of these studios have said things like don't worry about losing your jobs, we're just going to use it to speed up things that already take a bit of time, but on the other hand the Nintendos said that they're not interested, they have no current plans whatsoever to use AI and considering Nintendo is still considered one of the big three when it comes to gaming publishers, in Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo obviously, it's quite interesting to see that they are taking a stand, maybe not against AI, but just certainly seeing that the technology as it stands right now doesn't have the benefits that maybe other studios think that it does."
"We hope to continue to deliver value that is unique to us and can't be achieved through technology, bracket AI alone said Nintendo's top dog Shuntaro Furukawa, which is an interesting sort of statement to have and I think it is nice to see that the creators of some of our favourite games aren't necessarily looking at just making things through technology and they want to keep that human element in."
"If you look at how people sort of criticise art and critique art, especially nowadays in this AI era, it's always interesting to know that there's a human element in it.It might be a good thing for Nintendo, it might be a bad thing for Nintendo, we'll see how AI can actually help game development, we're probably not going to see the effects of that for another 5-10 years because considering AI still feels very fresh and new, a lot of games that are being made now will have been in the process for 5 years plus so they might not necessarily be benefiting from AI right now and the games that are being made now will be probably with the PlayStation 6 and the Xbox, whatever they're going to call the new Xbox, in mind."
"So it's really more about what the future's going to hold, we don't know, we don't know.I'm quite anti-AI myself but I also know that there's a lot of people who are pro-AI and I think the technology is interesting but at the minute I think it's being used in the wrong ways and I also think that it's not necessarily as impressive as people think it is."
"I think as well, when we look at things like game dev and movie creation and animation, it's important to remember that you can't get a machine to do every single part of that and you should always, always try and keep a human element because it's what connects the games to one another."
"No one has played a single game on this earth and that's because obviously AI haven't made games yet but no one's going to play an AI game and feel that same connection that they would with a human game.It's just not happening."
"But anyway, let me know what you think about AI and game development and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news.Bye bye."