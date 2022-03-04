Final Fantasy XIV Online: Dawntrail - Livestream Replay

The new and latest update of Square Enix's acclaimed MMOJRPG has finally been released and we couldn't pass up the opportunity to take a look at what's new. Although we didn't want to spoil its new story (and as the expansion has enough new content to cover everything), we wanted to focus on two of its new features, its new Jobs: Viper and Pictomancer, two very different Jobs that, as you can see as our colleague Rebeca has done, bring a lot of story behind them and an intuitive but enjoyable gameplay that will make you enjoy the title again as the first day. If you want to know more, then take a look at our video to find out what each one's abilities look like and what other surprises the fifth expansion of the title brings us!