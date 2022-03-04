GRTV News - Capcom confirms that another Resident Evil is in production

RE9 is officially on its way.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about the Capcom showcase that took place last night. If you didn't watch it don't worry you didn't really miss much."
"Kind of a strange showcase to host. I think it was more just a way for Capcom to give a little bit of an update on the things that people were probably not so much excited about. Like for example the Dead Rising remaster that's coming out in September, a few of the other upcoming games that they have in the pipeline, including like Kenetsugami, which is coming out in like two weeks, two and a half weeks time."
"But the point is, you didn't really miss any much.You didn't really miss a whole lot as part of that, if you didn't catch the show, especially considering it was on quite late last night.But one thing that they did say was something that we've known, or maybe not known, but we've assumed for a while, and that is that Capcom is making a new Resident Evil."
"So let's dive on in to see what details the Japanese company has already shared.So Capcom says we're making a new Resident Evil.It also looks like we can expect a really big adventure next time.So the fact that Capcom is working on a new main Resident Evil may not come as a surprise."
"And everyone has, of course, expected they're working on a sequel to Resident Evil Village.But despite this, it is, of course, nice to get confirmation, and Capcom has now delivered just that.During their Capcom Next showcase, it was confirmed that Resident Evil 9 is on its way.And Koushi Nakanishi has also said that it will be substantial."
"We're making a new Resident Evil.It was really difficult to figure out what to do after Resident Evil 7, but I found it.To be honest, it feels substantial.I can't share any details just yet, but I hope you're excited for the day I can."
"Yeah, Nakanishi is the same person who developed Resident Evil 7.And knowing that he's at the helm of the development of the ninth game is obviously very good news.When we'll see more is anyone's guess.But the fact that Capcom is now willing to talk about Resident Evil 9 may indicate that a more official announcement is not too far away."
"And yeah, you can see that from the Resident Evil account itself.Director Koushi Nakanishi reveals the new Resident Evil is in development.Now, I think one of the really interesting things about this is not that it's the Resident Evil 7 director that's taking point in Resident Evil 9.You know, Biohazard was a great game, and I think a lot of people are going to be quite excited to see that Nakanishi is taking control of the ninth game in the series as well."
"But the thing that's quite surprising to me is the quote, because he says we're making a new Resident Evil.It was really difficult to figure out what to do after Resident Evil 7.But I found it. And I mean, to me, the thing that happened after Resident Evil 7 was Resident Evil 8, which was Village.So it's quite an unusual thing for him to say that."
"I'm not sure whether he sort of misconstrued his words a little bit or whether they're going to go away from the events of Village and focus elsewhere.Maybe. I mean, I think it's about time that Capcom sort of went elsewhere a little bit, you know, away from the winters, explored a different part of the world, started developing a new story that they can eventually tie in and as they do with all the Resident Evil games, you know, weave it back to the main sort of cast of characters that we know and love like they did with Biohazard and Resident Evil Village."
"But I think, you know, following the events of Village and the actual DLC that they did for it as well, I think it's, you know, I think it's probably a good time for us to move away from the winter family.But I don't know, maybe Capcom has something else planned.Either way, we know that a new Resident Evil is coming. We don't have any official information in regards to its plot, release date, platform."
