GRTV News - Inside Out 2 has crossed $1 billion at the box office

Pixar's animated sequel joins an elusive club that contains only 54 total films... ever.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about something that I really didn't think we could be talking about potentially throughout the entirety of 2024 considering the way the box office is trending but we finally have a billion dollar earner, you know it doesn't feel like it's a, it doesn't feel like it would be a very good year at the box office at all if we didn't have one film to pass the billion dollar milestone and thankfully before we even got to the halfway point of 2024 one film managed to do it and it was a film that I think a lot of people might have not expected to be the first one to do it as well because it's Inside Out 2, not that Inside Out 2 is a bad film or one that we weren't expecting to make money at all but when you think that certain films like Doom Part 2 couldn't even get close to the billion dollar threshold you think that maybe Inside Out 2 is probably going to struggle to hit that milestone as well but apparently we were all wrong."
"So yes Inside Out 2 becomes 2024's first billion dollar movie, it's the 11th animated film ever to hit the milestone, so Pixar's animated sequel Inside Out 2 continues to smash at the box office and has now managed to gross a staggering 1 billion dollars globally joining a very elusive club that includes only 54 films ever, this is the first film to do so since Barbie a year ago and the 11th animated movie in history to achieve the feat, an incredibly impressive record. So with this the film has also overtaken its predecessor which in 2015 managed to rake in around 858 million dollars during its time in cinemas, a record that Inside Out 2 managed to smash in just 19 days. And now the only question is how much more the film will manage to earn, have you seen Inside Out 2 and what did you think of it? So let me just quickly bring us over here to Box Office Mojo again, one of my favourite sites, I love this site, I think they do fantastic here. But anyway here's the split, quite even, 54% internationally, 46% domestically to gross at the moment 1.014 billion dollars. Now again I say at the moment, this film managed to rake in like 300 million dollars at the weekend that's just gone, so you would expect it to make a considerable amount of money in the coming weekend as well. This film, yes it's been out for 19 days, but it's still making such a large amount of money on a weekly basis that it wouldn't surprise me to see this film hit like 1.4 billion or something before it starts running out of steam or runs out of steam entirely. But anyway before we move on from here let's just quickly go to the global all time charts. So I think if I'm right saying Frozen 2 is the highest grossing animated film because The Lion King has that sort of, it doesn't know what it is, is it live action, is it animated, it's that sort of weird hybrid."
"So Frozen 2 is the all time leading animated movie at 1.453 billion dollars, whether Inside Out 2 can make that is difficult to tell but we do know that as of right now it's already the 52nd highest grossing film of all time. It's not even like it's just cracked the billion dollar thing and it's just finally joined that billion dollar club, it's overtaken Jurassic World Dominion and The Dark Knight already and it's right on the cusp of overtaking The Hobbit and Unexpected Journey in the first Harry Potter film. Which is absolutely madness to think that that film made a billion dollars when it came out back in like 2000, yeah maybe 2001 or something like that, maybe 19 something, I'm not sure. But yeah we'll have to see whether it can do any further, I would expect it to make at least a couple of hundred million more dollars so I wouldn't be surprised if eventually we're talking about Inside Out 2 sitting around Frozen Incredibles 2 but we'll see, we'll have to stay tuned for more."
"It does show though the state of the box office in that generally speaking it seems like the majority of people are going to the cinemas these days to watch films that are animated and I say that because as of right now the two highest grossing films, two of the four highest grossing films of the year are Inside Out 2 and Kung Fu Panda 4. Now obviously Doom Part 2 is in there and Doom Part 2 did really well and Godzilla X Kong the New Empire is there as well and that also did really well but you know when you think that Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of now four films I think to cross the 500 million dollar milestone it shows that animated films are more popular than they ever have been at the moment so we'll have to stay tuned in particular with that in mind because Despicable Me 4 is coming out in a couple of days or a couple of weeks and that's another film that you look at and think might do quite well in this current box office sort of era so we'll stay tuned to see how far Inside Out 2 can go, we'll stay tuned to see how Despicable Me 4 does and we'll have to see if whether you know whether we're in an animated sort of era or whether Deadpool and Wolverine can also garner some of the success that Marvel films have tended to garner in the past as well but again stay tuned for all that in the future as of now the key thing to know is that Inside Out 2 is a billion dollar earner. I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRTV news of the week so stay tuned for that and otherwise yeah hope you enjoy your Monday and I'll see you all on the next one, take care."