ASUS TUF RTX - Improve your gaming with Nvidia RTX graphics from Asus (Sponsored)

In collaboration with Asus and Nvidia, we show you how easy it is to swap to a brand new TUF GPU from Asus, and what benefits that comes from that.
"Is your computer lagging behind? Do you struggle to get more than 60 FPS in new games?We have taken a look at the Asus RTX 40 series, utilising the newest advancements in technology from NVIDIA.And in this case, you can literally download more performance as each driver update optimises your games and improves your graphics card's performance in general."
"We also think it looks rather dazzling as well.One of the most well-known Asus series is the TUF Gaming that is built to last, with functionality dictating the form.And here we have gotten our hands on the brand new Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super.This card is, in our opinion, a great fit for those that want the most performance possible, but not necessarily unlimited budget."
"This card may look very big, but modern day graphics cards have so many components, many billions of transistors actually, that they are pretty heavy by default.So you need a TUF and stable framework to avoid PCB bending and warping, with Asus having opted for a vented exoskeleton structure that also supports axial dual ball fan bearing fans with high airflow and massive heatsinks.This may seem over the top, but ensuring ample cooling for your graphics card is a matter of life and death, at least in-game."
"The card comes with high spec military grade capacitors, is made using a fully automated, extremely high precision manufacturing process and even comes with the option to utilise the factory pre-overclocked mode.And while we think it's nice that Asus included a dual BIOS mode, we are not going to run it in anything but performance mode.For those who are adventurous, Asus has developed a small piece of software, GPU Tweak 3, that is simple, functional and easy to use for those who wish to overclock manually."
"But talking from experience, always leave one GPU BIOS unaltered.The Nvidia chip housed within the Metal framework represents many years and billions of dollars worth of development.Each new generation brings vastly improved streaming multiprocessors that handle raw calculations, and the leap from the last generation has been significant."
"Light and shadow effects are handled by the ray tracing cores, dedicated physical hardware with the single purpose of calculating light and shadow, be it reflected sunlight or the fast moving shadow of a rocket.These 3rd gen RT cores and their capability to project light make all the difference in not only ambience, but also immersiveness, decreasing the veil between gaming graphics and real life photorealism.And for those who wish to game with extreme amounts of frames per second, even in 4K, Nvidia's DLSS is not only for upscaling."
"Tensor cores are now so fast and powerful that in their 4th gen iteration they're capable of calculating entirely new frames between existing ones, thus improving your gameplay fluidity to an unheard of level, which is always a welcome improvement, but which previously would have required significantly more expensive graphics cards.As most games support these features, continuous software updates mean that your combined gameplay experience gets better and better, with more games being added over time."
"Last but not least, why have a cool looking industrial grade designed Asus TUF card if you can't show it off?The RTX 40 series uses Nvidia's built in live streaming encoding and is even capable of enhancing your video and voice using AI.However, the main party trick for many gamers will be the utilisation of Nvidia Reflex, a latency measurement and reduction system that lets your graphics card take control of all the connected hardware used for gaming, optimising and slashing the combined delay from mouse click to the shot being fired on screen drastically, thus massively improving your chance at victory, especially in combination with DLSS that ensures the extra frames you need for improved aim and targeting."
"Just too bad the only thing to blame for my poor performance in competitive games will now be myself."