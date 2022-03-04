GRTV News - Several Assassin's Creed games are set to be remade

Ubisoft confirms as much in a recent interview.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking about Ubisoft, believe it or not.Yeah, there's been a new bit of confirmation coming out from the Ubisoft folk confirming that we're going to be looking at not just a few Assassin's Creed remakes but a lot by the looks of things."
"So we kind of assumed that Black Flag was coming in the future and not that it was ever confirmed but it was highly rumoured and highly speculated.But it looks like Black Flag is just going to be the beginning of what Ubisoft has in place to bring back some of these former Assassin's Creed titles that now that the series is really getting to be quite an older one I would assume that a lot of these games, some of the younger folk and some of the newer gaming audience might never have had a chance to play."
"Let's take a look at what exactly is in store.Several Assassin's Creed games are getting remakes, not just Black Flag.Remember last year's reports about Ubisoft making a remake of Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag?Were you happy to learn that the Caribbean entry had been chosen for this or were you hoping for one of the other games in the franchise?Well I bring good news no matter what the answer is."
"Because Ubisoft has published an interview with the company's CEO Yves Guillemot about the future of Assassin's Creed and he confirms that there are actually several Assassin's Creed remakes in development.He says firstly, players can be excited about some remakes which allow us to revisit some of the games we've created in the past and modernise them."
"There are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich.One of the reasons for this is that Ubisoft as previously stated will focus even more on Assassin's Creed in the future which includes going back to launching games more regularly."
"He also confirms that Assassin's Creed Codename Hexay the next mainline game after this year's Assassin's Creed Shadows will be very different from what we've seen so far from the franchise.There will be plenty of experience variety."
"The goal is to have Assassin's Creed games come out more regularly but not for it to be the same experience every year.There are a lot of good things to come including Assassin's Creed Hexay which we've announced which is going to be a very different game from Assassin's Creed Shadows."
"We're going to surprise people I think.Let's hope this means the bombardment of Assassin's Creed games coming the next few years won't take the Ubisoft fatigue to another level.Which Assassin's Creed games do you want to see get remakes?So yeah, a lot of Assassin's Creed stuff coming."
"It does concern me a little bit that maybe Ubisoft is going to become what some developers have been in as of late.Like Naughty Dog, they've become sort of like the last of the studio.Which there's so much more than that, they can do so much more."
"And it makes me worried that Assassin's Creed is going to become that for Ubisoft as well.We'll see, we'll see how this fares in the future.They constantly mention remakes there so I hope it is remakes as well and not just remasters because I'm sick of remasters to be honest."
"So you can play a lot of these older games in pretty great shape and form thanks to things like upscaling platforms like what Xbox do with back compatibility and stuff.So I hope that these are actually remakes and not remasters."
"And if they are remakes, I hope that Ubisoft is actually doing some interesting things with them.Because when you remake a game you're allowed to it sort of gives you the platform to go back and either introduce things that you couldn't do previously or fix things that weren't handled particularly well in the first place."
"So I hope that Ubisoft actually does remake these things and takes a little bit of creative liberty with them.You don't want to see some of these great experiences massively change but I do think there's an opportunity there to do some fun things."
"But again, as we know more we should keep you posted and updated.None of these remakes have been officially announced yet.So we're still waiting to hear more about them.It doesn't look like we'll see any this year."
"I say it doesn't look likely, we probably won't see any this year.It's highly unlikely.Maybe next year though.You know, we don't actually have a firm date for when Assassin's Creed Hexen will make its arrival."
"But it is going to be the next Assassin's Creed game following Shadow.So perhaps there'll be a remaster or remake, shall we, in 2025 and then Hexen in 2026. Who knows?But as we know more we're sure to keep you posted and updated."
"But anyway, this has been the last year of TV News of the Week for me.I'll be back now on Monday.So I hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend and yeah, I'll see you all on the other side."
"Take care everyone.Bye."