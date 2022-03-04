The Legendary Warrior Returns - Volgarr the Viking II Interview

We caught up with Digital Eclipse to talk about the indie sequel and how the team are making the challenging series more accessible without skimping on its iconic difficulty.
"Hello everyone, welcome back to Gamereactor. We're still at The Mix, and well, I'm standing right here in front of the Volgarr the Viking II booth with Calvin from Digital Eclipse.Now, the reason why I wanted to look at Volgarr is because I've had a little bit of information ahead of time to learn a bit about this game, and it seems like you're doing some really impressive and exciting things with the sequel, so give me the rundown."
"Why should people be excited for Volgarr the Viking II?Sure, I mean, it's been about a decade since the first game came out, and I know a lot of people have been waiting for a sequel, so we've put a lot of heart into making this game be a true continuation of the first one, keeping true to all those challenging key pillars that we had in the original.But we took a lot of feedback from the original to make it a little bit more welcoming to new players, people who might not be too into the challenge, so people who like the original game, the challenge of it, they'll still get all of that and more."
"But people who are new to it, maybe not too familiar, maybe were kind of put off by the original game, now there's some new features that they'll see when they're playing the game, they'll make it just a little bit more welcoming, and we hope just open it up to a lot bigger audience than we had in the first place.It's been 10 years since Volgarr's been there, and we're hoping we can hit a new crowd with this one.So tell me a bit about those sort of accessibility options that you're putting in there, you know, not necessarily accessibility actually, more just less demanding, should we say, right?Right, yeah, so like one of the big items that we were trying to work around was the idea of not forcing people to fully restart the game, which was like a big thing in the first one, so we've added more checkpoints and points where you can kind of like take a break as you're playing the game, and if you do die and you come back, you don't have to go all the way back to the beginning of the level to actually continue playing."
"Also if you run out of all your lives, you have a continue system now, which didn't exist in the first one, now you can actually choose to continue and start back at the world that you're on instead of going all the way back to the beginning.So just little things like that kind of I think will help players who were maybe frustrated with the first one have a bit more fun with this one.And what about those sycophants out there, what about those people that like the challenge and like being pushed to their limits, what are you doing in Volgarr the Viking 2 to, you know, encourage them to go for it all the way?Absolutely, yeah, so those same checkpoints that I just talked about, if you're really really confident with how you're playing, you can just go ahead and break those as you're going through, you'll get a treasure reward, and they'll give you more lives if you want, but that means you can't go back and use that checkpoint if you do die and end up needing it."
"Also, the way the game finishes off is actually tied into how well you're playing and performing, so if you end up using a lot of continues on your way through, you won't see the best ending possible, but if you manage to get through the game playing with very very few continues, you might even get access to a secret level and a boss that wouldn't be available to you if you ended up needing to use it.So it definitely encourages you to be able to play well, play skillfully, and if you can play skillfully, you'll actually be able to unlock everything that the game has to offer."
"And it's been 10 years since the original game, how has Volgarr himself changed? How is this version of Volgarr more powerful compared to the original version?He's actually about as powerful, but he's older now, so he'll have some grey hair, he has a lot of the same moves and a little bit more, but he's definitely not a stronger person by that perspective. He's still Volgarr, but you'll notice the things that we add into the game kind of help the idea that Volgarr's a little bit older now, he's not as fresh as he used to be, but the challenges are still there."
"Now Volgarr the Viking 2 is actually coming relatively soon, right? Tell me about when it's coming and what platforms we can look to play the game on.Absolutely, yeah, Volgarr the Viking is going to be available on August 6th, and it's coming out to all the major platforms of PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Steam, GOG, Nintendo Switch. We get it all in just a couple months.Make sure to check it out, it's nearly here, you won't want to miss this, especially if you like the challenge, because there's plenty of it here. But yeah, this has been Volgarr the Viking 2, stay tuned to get your local gamer editor for more information about the game. Thanks guys."