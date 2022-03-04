GRTV News - Game developer explains why AAA titles are taking so long

Here's why we see announcements way before games are even close to launching.
"Hello and welcome back to some GRTV News, I'm Alex
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, you can check it out wherever you get Gamereactor from for movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and so much more.But without further ado, we have something that has been plaguing gamers, both casual and more hardcore for years now and that is why do AAA titles take so long to make?If you look at the AAA announcement today, it probably means that it's looking for something like the next console generation."
"We've seen games take years and years and years and they will still be delayed by years.It was sort of 5 years between Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5 and yet it's now been 11 years since Grand Theft Auto 5 and we're still waiting on Grand Theft Auto 6."
"Same thing with Elder Scrolls, same thing with Fallout, same thing with a lot of different things.Dragon Age The Veil Guard is very prescient here as Mark Darragh, the person who is explaining why these things take so long, Dragon Age Inquisition released in 2014 and then 10 years later we have to wait for the 4th game and it seems like this is just going to be a trend we have to deal with now."
"But anyway, Mark Darragh, as I say, he's a Bioware veteran, he's worked on Dragon Age for many years, he's come back as a consultant late last year for Dragon Age The Veil Guard and he's sort of gone into detail on his YouTube channel about why games take so long and apparently it's largely that they maybe don't necessarily take that long."
"It's that more so they're getting revealed a lot earlier than they probably should be because either publishers feel like their slate is weak and they want people to be interested or because developers don't want the project to get canned and they want to show that the public has an interest in it."
"Because say what you will about the thirst for teasing The Elder Scrolls 6 in 2018 but it's certainly got the conversation rocking about oh my god they're actually making it.Now we're likely not going to see The Elder Scrolls 6 until like 2028, 2026 maybe at the earliest but it's still something that people are going to be thinking about for years and years and years."
"If you ask someone what their highest anticipated game is currently it's probably a toss up between GTA 6 or The Elder Scrolls 6.So it's important to have that public consciousness but yeah it's a really interesting topic because it is something that annoys a lot of gamers because if you say, if you play a game that you really really love and you really want to see the next one it's no longer a case of oh well maybe in a couple of years, a year's time there'll be another one."
"It's okay I'm going to have to wait five years minimum.You know something like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or God of War 2018 didn't take as long, you know four years.It doesn't feel as long maybe but it's still quite a lot of time when you consider like you know Assassin's Creed used to be every year."
"But anyway let me know what you think about this.Do you think games are taking too long to make?Do you think people should focus more on AA titles?And I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news."
