GRTV News - Is there potential for an Elden Ring movie?

FromSoftware has an interest in turning its biggest game into a movie.
In any case, Hidetaka Miyazaki the director and president, the director of Elden Ring, the president of From Software has been interviewing loads of outlets recently about the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and he was speaking to The Guardian which has been since transcribed by VGC about the possibility of an Elden Ring movie and he had the following to say, I don't see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example, but I don't think myself or From Software have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium so that's where a very strong partner would come into play. We'd have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we're trying to achieve but there's interest for sure. So that interest is quite an important aspect of this story as we're not sure whether Miyazaki is talking about interest in From Software's capacity or interest in there's other studios that have approached him. That very strong partner is likely going to be a director or a showrunner or someone that would sort of push From Software's vision for Elden Ring into a movie space. Personally, I think this is the one case, arguably the one case where something being very, very popular as a video game doesn't means that you should by all means not do a movie or a TV show on it. Elden Ring has some fascinating lore, some very, very good lore, helped created by George RR Martin and he's obviously got experience putting his work into movies and TV but the problem with Elden Ring is that Elden Ring and Dark Souls and every other From Software game in that Soulsborne series besides Sekiro relies on you making the player character that completes the story. You are a tarnished in Elden Ring, you are a undead in Dark Souls, you are a hunter in Bloodborne, you are not the Sekiro, the wolf as you are in Sekiro which is why Sekiro has the best narrative because it's clear, it's focused and it's tight and it makes sense. The narrative in Elden Ring is secondary to the world building which is fine but I think that it would mean that it would be really, really tough to build a story around it unless you did something that wasn't the game entirely and you just did a story that's based in the world like the story of Radam or something like that. But let me know if you think Elden Ring would make a good movie, what movie would you want to see from Elden Ring, what type of movie, who would you want to see direct it, who would you want to see star in it, let me know all that and more and I'll see you for some more GRTV news soon.
