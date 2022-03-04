GRTV News - HBO's Harry Potter show has found its showrunner and director

Succession and Game of Thrones alumni are attached to the project.
"Good morning everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about TV again. Today we're going to be talking specifically about the upcoming Harry Potter TV show that is being made by HBO. For Max, maybe not for Max, who knows, it's not listed as a Max original, strangely anymore, which is weird, but either way it's coming. There's going to be a sort of a reboot of Harry Potter, another adaptation of it that's going to be doing the entirety of the books again, exactly what the films did, but it's going to be doing it in a TV show format, so probably a little bit more depth."
"But the reason why we're talking about today is because we now know who's going to be basically doing it, who's going to be the showrunner, who's going to be directing some of the episodes, we know that who's going to be taking on this monumental task, so let's dive on in.Succession and Game of Thrones creators are making the Harry Potter TV series."
"Francesca Gardner will be showrunner and Mark Melod is set to direct multiple episodes.So it's been more than a year since Warner Brothers Discovery confirmed the Harry Potter books will become a TV show and we haven't heard anything new noteworthy since, that's changing today. A press release reveals that Francesca Gardner, producer on Succession, His Dark Materials and Killing Eve, unbelievable run there, will be a showrunner for the Harry Potter TV series. She's not the only person attached to the project that indicates Warner Brothers wants it to be good, as Mark Melod, again, Succession, The Menu and Game of Thrones, you know, really, really unbelievable sort of run that these two have here. Anyway, we'll be directing several episodes, both of them will also be executive producers. We're not told anything new besides that, but this definitely makes it sound like we might learn who's playing Harry, Hermione, Ron and the rest before the end of this year. Now, I think obviously the key thing there is the Game of Thrones mention and I think a lot of people are probably going to take that with a little bit of, maybe concern is the right word for it, a little bit of caution, but these two, they've both been involved with Succession and Succession is an incredibly acclaimed and well-received show."
"Francesca Gardner has also been involved with His Dark Materials and Killing Eve, which are two also very popular shows and Mark Melod has also been involved with The Menu, which is a surprisingly really quite interesting and entertaining film. If you haven't checked it out, make sure to do that, it's a great little, it's a great show, a great film to watch. So, it looks like these two have a lot of experience under their belt. Now, obviously, with a show of this caliber and using a brand of this caliber as well, I don't think experience is everything. You know, there's going to be a lot of pitfalls and there's going to be a lot of people sharing their opinions about it."
"Whether or not it's great, whether or not it's terrible, there's always going to be people sitting on either side of that spectrum, so we'll see how it shapes up, but we know who's going to be running the show behind the scenes, now the question is who's going to be on camera.You know, we're going to have a new cast here because, obviously, Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Watson, Rupert Grint, they're all far too old to play children anymore, so we're going to have a new selection of cast, which will, assuming the show takes off and finds its viewership, they will most likely be playing these characters for the next, like, decade, as the original gang did, so stay tuned for that. Let's know if you think there's anyone that stands out that you think should be taken on the role of these characters. You know, when we're talking about characters here that are young or, you know, not even teenagers, you know, it's difficult to point out a specific star that you would say, you know, should be filling the role. Usually they're going to go for some unknown sort of faces here that they think can grow into the character, so we'll see and we'll stay tuned for that, but yeah, let's know what you think about it below. Who do you think should be cast in the show? Maybe in sort of one of the more supporting roles? Is there anybody that you think should be taken Dumbledore over? Let us know about it in the comments below, but otherwise, this has been GRTV News. I will see you tomorrow for the next one of the week, or the last one of the week, and until then, yeah, hope you enjoy your Thursday."
"Take care, everyone."