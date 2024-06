Harmonium: The Musical - Interview: A moving story for both deaf and non-deaf music lovers

Our David Caballero got a bit emotional and quite challenged in LA when learning about The Odd Gentlemen's new sign language musical for Netflix. In this ASL-interpreted conversation with co-creator Matt Daigle, creative director Matt Korba, and interpreters Cass del Castillo and Wolfe we learn about the story of the two Matts and protagonist Melody, about the deaf dev team, or about making a musical, gesture-based game for both deaf and non-deaf people.