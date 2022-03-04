Jamming out at The Mix - Spin Rhythm XD Interview

We caught up with Stride PR's Zack Furniss to learn more about the upcoming indie rhythm game in an incredibly chaotic and busy interview.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor. We're here at The Mix.It's loud. It's meant to be loud because I'm currently here in front of the Spin Rhythm XD booth with Zach.Now Zach, you're not actually a developer on this game."
"I'm not.But you're very knowledgeable about it all the same. So tell us a little bit about this game.Sure.Why should people be excited for it and why should people be checking it out today?Okay, today. So right now it's available on Steam, Switch and Xbox."
"But it is coming to the PlayStation 5 next month.It's July 9th where it's also going to be coming to VR for the first time.So playing in VR you have more of a kinetic sense of it.But we've built this rhythm action game to be like..."
"It might not seem like it at first but you're really feeling the music.It almost feels like you're weaving it at a certain point.You can play with the controller which we have set up here.You can also play with an actual turntable with any kind of MIDI controller if you want."
"You can play it with the touch controllers. All sorts of ways to do it.It's really fun when it shows like this because everybody's like...I hear a rhythm game and they want to jump in.So we keep pumping it up."
"Did you want to show any footage or anything?Tell us a little bit more about why you decided to go with the idea of using sticks as the main interface and not the typical buttons.I might just pause a minute while this is happening."
"Should I keep going?Alright. It's hard to tell whether the audio is good enough or not.Tell me a little bit about the input choice.Why have you gone with the stick system instead of the traditional buttons?In this one it was more about the moving and the feeling."
"There's a twist to it when you have those long sustained notes.That was a lot more fun to be simulating the wheel spinning.That's why we built it with the controller.All the different inputs were all focused on the twisting and the turning and the moving instead of being like O2GM where you have to spam the buttons really fast."
"That could have been the wrong game to say.But anything along those lines.There's a beat button, there's a tap button, and there's a wheel.That's really all you're dealing with at the same time."
"Keep it simple. You're not thinking of the buttons that you have to press.It's more about how does this feel? Do I need to be here or there?You'll see a lot of people when they're playing, even with the controller, they're shimmying and shaking left and right."
"We feel like that was the way to go to make it so the motion was there.It's more about feel.This is an unbelievable interview. Everything's happening.That's how you know it's the mix because everything's happening."
"So anyway, tell us about the song choices as well.How have you gone about creating these?Have you worked with creators and different musicians and whatnot to make these songs?Sure. So I can't speak 100% of that one."
"That's going to be more on Dave who's on the team.He's a former musician, so he had some musician contacts he talked to.A lot of the people that they work with are in Australia, so it's more about music that they like."
"They would just reach out and say, hey, do you want to work together?We have this cool game. We think you'd be a good fit.And it worked out a lot of the time.So you'll hear tracks from Hyper Potions."
"We have Teminus. There's a bunch of fun people in there.There's a song from Lena Raine who did Celeste.So there's a lot of different variety.And tell me a little bit more about the sort of, you've mentioned earlier about the turntables."
"Have you thought about any other sort of control schemes you're going to add into the game as well?At this point, from what I've been told, the MIDI connection makes it so you can do pretty much anything.I think at one point I hooked up a keyboard that I have, and it had just like the little modulator wheel, and I could kind of actually fiddle with it like that."
"So as long as it has a MIDI port, you can do it.I think I want to see somebody get more and more crazy with the digital instruments.I don't know if anybody's used like, I can't remember, a Theremin maybe?I don't know. There's a lot of weird options out there, so I'd like to see people try."
"But for now, it's more about making it as accessible as possible.There's so many ways that you can actually control it.That's been the major focus.And you mentioned at the start then as well, PC, Switch, available now, virtual reality, platforms, various platforms I'm assuming coming soon."
"What about PlayStation, Xbox, all that stuff?PlayStation's going to be July 9th.So it's coming up really soon. Make sure to check it out.I had a chance playing it."
"I wasn't particularly great at it, but it was my first go at it, so I'm probably proud of my showing.But yeah, definitely check out.This has been Spin Rhythm XD."
"It's definitely one to watch.And well, stay tuned for more interviews from The Mix, because we're going to be here for a while, and it's going to get louder by the sound of things."
"But yeah, thank you very much.And yeah, we'll see you.Everything's happening."