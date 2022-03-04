Tapping into new powers in The First Descendant - Interview

We caught up with a couple of the Nexon developers to learn more about the upcoming action looter-shooter.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor.Today I'm here in the First Descendant booth, as you might be able to tell from all the wonderful scenery around me.I'm here with the creative director and another member of the development team."
"I'm here with Minciok and Kevin, sorry about that.I'm here with Minciok and Kevin from the First Descendant team over at Nexon.And we're here to, well, talk a little bit about the game.Now, I've just had a chance to play a bunch of it."
"It's coming very soon, so tell me, why should people be excited for The First Descendant?So the stuff they need to look out for is the graphic, obviously, and then the attractive characters, and then also the genre of competition, loot shooter game.And in The First Descendant, one of the key features is the Descendants."
"You have a lot of characters to choose from.Why did you go with a sort of a character design style?Why did you go with that instead of having a character that players build on their own?You know, why did you go with that sort of hero ability style, should we say?So, yeah, his intention was the character-centered game, and he wanted the players to choose their characters."
"And based on that, he wanted them to have, you know, different modules, different weapon settings to make a strategic game.And there's a lot of content in The First Descendant, a lot of things to do and occupy players' time with."
"How have you built the game and designed it in such a way that it feels intuitive for people to experience all the different avenues of The First Descendant?So he wants the users to experience character-focused, character-based, and wanting them to choose the character upon whatever that suits the best, and then also focus on their character's ability to grow, and then also enjoy the game's Void Intercept battle."
"And you mentioned there the Void Intercept battle.There's a lot of endgame content to enjoy because The First Descendant is something that people are going to be playing for a long time by the sounds of things.You've got lots planned with this game."
"So tell me about the endgame stuff.Tell me about the new endgame content you've unveiled today and what we should be looking forward to.So the Loot Shooter game, what stands out from our game is that this Void Intercept battle, you fight with this colossal boss with your friends, so it requires a lot of teamwork."
"And it's also very fun to overcome that boss, the final boss.And tell me a little bit about the future for The First Descendant.The game's coming out relatively soon in July.What's the plan once The First Descendant's here?What's the plan for launch? What's the plan for the weeks coming?What's the plan for the future?So out of all the feedbacks that we received before launching, we are planning to implement those feedbacks."
"And also after the launch, we are also planning on updating our game.And also seasonally, we are going to add new characters, new weapons, a new boss, and also new dungeons and contests.So yeah, stay tuned."
"And tell me a little bit about how you've gone about managing the game so that players don't feel, per se, overwhelmed by the amount of options that they have with all the different Descendants and all the different play styles that are on offer."
"So yeah, we do have so-called difficult options for experts or people that are already out there that are skilled.But also we do have content for beginners that can kind of play on their own, not giving so much effort."
"But we wanted to give that variety just because with different systems, there are lots of people, looter shooter gamers out there that wants the depth of the game itself.So yeah, that's why we had a different system for beginners and also for experts."
"And as a final question for both of you as well, obviously I would need to get Kevin involved here.Tell me what's one thing for each of you that you're excited for players to experience for themselves when the first Descendant arrives."
"Yeah, so from a development team, development company from Asia, and we are launching this worldwide, not just in Asia.And we are very excited to see what different cultures, what different countries, especially including all the diversity out there and how they think about our game."
"Also, this is a looter shooter shooting game and we are also very thrilled to introduce this to our looter shooter fans out there.And also we are going to get all the feedback from our fans and then continue on the update."
"And Kevin?For the first Descendant is releasing on multiple platforms, so PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.And we also support the current gen and the previous gen."
"So we are hoping that all the people, players from the world, participate in the game in any of the platforms that you want to play in and just have fun.It's a multiplayer co-op."
"You matchmake with players around the world.And we also support voice chat and text chat, all the functions.So we are hoping that everybody can mingle in our game and just enjoy.There you have it."
"The first Descendant is almost here.Make sure to check it out.And otherwise, stay tuned for your next Game Rector interview.Take care, everyone."