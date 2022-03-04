GRTV News - Sunset Overdrive is not coming to PS4/PS5

It seems Insomniac is too busy for a port of the hit action game.
"Hello, welcome to another GRTV News, your source for everything from gaming, movies, entertainment, tech, gear, whatever you like, whatever you love, we've got it here for you to your TV news. I'm Alex, as usual, covering the afternoons, latest and greatest and all those things I listed above, but if you want to see more, you can always check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for exclusive movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming interviews and so much more, but without further ado, today we're talking about a little known game from a little known studio, the game being Sunset Overdrive, Insomniac Games being the developer of that game and even though fan requests for a while have been pointing towards the game maybe coming to PlayStation at some point, it seems like that's not going to be the case, at least it's not going to come from Insomniac itself, as in a tweet recently they were asked whether there was going to be a Sunset Overdrive port for PlayStation players, at which point Insomniac responded saying we're busy with Marvel's Wolverine. Now, if you don't know what Sunset Overdrive was, it was a 2013 action game, very open world, sort of like a Saints Row like, with a bit more parkour, a lot less sex jokes and something similar basically. In terms of gameplay, you were shooting down these zombies sort of things that have been created from a soda, a popular soda gone wrong, a bit of Zombieland but a lot less sort of like, even less horror based than Zombieland if you get what I mean. Very, very much sort of poppy, actiony fun at the forefront and it was seen as one of the Xbox One's best launch titles for its first year. And then Insomniac was bought up by Sony, they went on to make Marvel's Spider-Man, the new Ratchet and Clank and they went on to do Marvel's Spider-Man 2 of course, along with Miles Morales."
"And so it seems like Sunset Overdrive was definitely put on the back burner, slash I don't think we're ever going to get a sequel for it. However, there's always been interest from it, there's always fans for pretty much every game out there but considering Sunset Overdrive is a lot of fun and it's only still available on PC and Xbox One slash Xbox Series X, there's a lot of people who still want to play it on PlayStation and maybe even Switch, I don't know, maybe more of a Switch 2 type of thing. But considering that Xbox has been more open to games coming to other platforms in the future, it might be that while Insomniac's busy with Marvel's Wolverine, we could see another developer take over the development for Sunset Overdrive as a remake or a port or anything like that. As I say, I still don't think that we'd ever get a Sunset Overdrive sequel, it just doesn't seem like it's something that's going to be in Insomniac's wheelhouse any time soon considering the Marvel projects they're on and it might not be something that Sony's interested in considering the original IP, it's probably owned by Xbox I believe. But I guess with that out of the way, we can say that it doesn't look like hopeful that we're going to see Sunset Overdrive on PlayStation any time soon, at least definitely not from Insomniac. But let me know whether you would like to see Sunset Overdrive come to a new platform, whether you'd want to see a Sunset Overdrive sequel maybe somewhere down the line and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Bye bye!"