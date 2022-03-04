GRTV News - Forza Horizon 4 is being delisted in December

The racing title is facing licensing and partner agreement issues.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV news. Today we're going to be talking about one of my more liked games over the past few years. I say that as if any of the games that fall into this series have been something that have been particularly bad. They haven't. We're talking about Forza Horizon 4. Now this is something that I didn't really expect to be talking about when I saw this actual bit of news break late yesterday."
"But basically the game is being delisted. It came out five years ago but it's being delisted from digital storefronts and it's basically going to become unavailable to purchase and to acquire. If you already have the game, don't worry, you'll still be able to play it and likewise if you played it through Game Pass, if you bought DLC and stuff like that but you had the base game through Game Pass, you'd be given like a token and stuff to continue playing but the point is Forza Horizon 4 is being delisted so let's take a look at the reason why. So yes, Forza Horizon 4 is being delisted by the end of the year. The delisting is coming about due to licensing agreements with the game's partners. So the now five-year-old Forza Horizon 4 has reached the end of the road and will disappear from all digital platforms at the end of the year. This is announced by Microsoft and Playground Games who, due to license rights, cannot or will not continue to keep the title alive. Already today all downloadable bonus material has been taken down and on December 15th Forza Horizon 4 will also disappear. A blog post on Forza.net states the following. Due to licensing and agreements with our partners, Forza Horizon 4 will be delisted from digital platforms, Microsoft Store and Steam on December 15th, 2024. This means the game and its additional content will no longer be available for purchase through online stores. If you've already purchased the game, you still have access to it through your library and physical copies of Horizon 4 will continue to work. On December 15th, Forza Horizon 4 will be delisted from stores and Xbox Game Pass. This means the game and its additional content will no longer be available for purchase. Players who already own the game and its content will be able to download and play it as normal, including its offline, online and multiplayer features. Physical copies of the game purchased after this date will also work and will be able to use online features. What do you think about the game being made unavailable?So yeah, quite an unusual situation. I think as well, the game only debuted a few years ago, right? It only launched back in 2018. So we're talking getting close to six years at this point. But Forza Horizon 5 has been around for like a good three years as well."
"So there really wasn't much of a break between between 4 and 5, which is probably why it feels like this is this has come around pretty quickly. But yes, Forza Horizon 4 is being delisted. You will not be able to essentially download the game or buy the game after this December 15th deadline hits. You should be able to play it. The online service will still work and stuff like that. But the way that this is framed with these licensing agreements, it kind of makes it seem like to me as if as if Playground and Microsoft hit the end of the road with in regards to how much money they're making with this game. And it's probably not viable to have people purchase it. The amount of revenue split probably doesn't support the game continue to be available and purchasable. So that's why they shouldn't get down. But again, I'm not surprised in many ways because there's a better game, you know, a sequel that's that runs on a more powerful engine and offers a bunch of different experiences as well that people are probably flocking to more than this game. But yeah, it's going away. This little bit here I wanted to mention here, it says it wasn't mentioned in the news piece, but it's in the in the actual blog post here that I'm going to quickly bring us to. If you played Forza Horizon 4 through Xbox Game Pass and purchased DLC content for it, worry not by having an active full paid, not discounted Xbox Game Pass subscription on the 25th of June. So as of yesterday, you will be eligible to receive a game token if you have purchased any extra content for Forza Horizon 4 through your Xbox Message Center. Codes will start to be delivered in the following days. Please bear in mind that it may take a while before you get your token. And it says as well here as well, unused token will expire starting on the 25th of June, but in 2026, so two years away. So, you know, Playground know that this isn't something that necessarily is a good idea or isn't beneficial for fans, should we say, but it's also something that I don't think they can avoid. I would say that this is going to be this is going to serve as a bit of a sign of what's to come for the future of Forza Horizon games as well. I mean, we're assuming that there's going to be a Forza Horizon 6 in the coming years, probably the next couple of years, because this is a massive franchise that does incredibly well. And Forza Horizon 5 has been around for a few years. So we're due another Forza Horizon game. And I would assume that whenever that makes its debut, it won't be long until we see Forza Horizon 5 facing the same fate as this, which, you know, again, delisted, not available for purchase, but still very much alive and playable in many ways. So yeah, let's know what you think about this. Obviously, it's not a delisting in the same state as in like, you know, we listen it because we're remaking it and you can't play the original game because we want you to play the new one."
"It's more, it seems like there's some sort of licensing issues in regards to all the different brands of cars and partnerships and collaborations that are involved in these games, which is no doubt costing Microsoft and Playground Games more money than it's earning through this game at this point. But yeah, let's know what you think about it below."
"And yeah, we'll see you all on the next GRTV News now, which will be tomorrow. Take care, everyone."