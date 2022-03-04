GRTV News - Farming Simulator 25 announced, releases on the 12th of November

The next Farming Simulator has been revealed!
"Hello, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always covering the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, entertainment, technology, gear, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and so much more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, but without further ado, we have an exciting announcement today, the new Farming Simulator game has been announced, Farming Simulator has been around for well over a decade now, I believe the first century was 2012, but don't quote me on that because I'm not a massive player of it myself, but I do know that it is one of the most popular franchises when it comes to simulation games and we've got the latest update to it, Farming Simulator 25 has just been announced and it's coming on the 12th of November, we can expect a lot of new changes, but arguably the biggest one is a new farm type, so in Farming Simulator 2025 you'll have your farm in the US, you can have a farm in Europe and you can also have a farm in East Asia, now this new farming type is going to require new machines, new technology, new farming strategies for you to go about with, so it's really going to change the game up quite a bit, but if you're not a fan of it, you can also go over to those classic farm styles as we'll have three available in this game, of course you can expect the usual things of like new machines coming in, but there's also some new livestock and some new crops as well, obviously with East Asia coming in there's going to be a big focus on rice as a major crop, and buffalo are also being added to the livestock stock list, so that's pretty good too, yeah there's a collector's edition as well coming that we can have a look at here which is going to give you sort of an ignition lock, don't know what that is, a keychain, a poster, a soundtrack that's got retro editions on it, modding tutorials, brand stickers and a new, I imagine that's an in-game farming machine there, I don't think you'd get that for the price of the collector's edition, but in any case it's coming to PC, it's coming to Mac, it's coming to Xbox Series S and X and it's coming to PS5 when it launches this November, but yeah I mean farming simulator, these simulator games are always really really popular like Euro Truck Simulator, sort of any simulator game that allows people to do a job that they might not be able to do otherwise is pretty cool and even sometimes a lot of people who find, who have the job, like Euro Truck Simulator, one of its biggest audiences is among people who drive trucks for a living anyway, so I'd imagine the same is true for farming simulator, a lot of farmers must enjoy it because it does give a pretty realistic take of what farming life is like, it's cosy, it can be relaxing but it can also be quite pressurised you know, depending on how you want to play it which is a lot of the charm of the series and it's always been chugging along and doing pretty well, so yeah it's nice to see that farming simulator has got a new update coming to it in the form of a new release, are you going to be buying farming simulator 25 in November, are you a fan of the farming simulator series, are you going to hop on for the first time for this one, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, bye bye."