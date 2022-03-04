GRTV News - Sony reported to only have two PlayStation VR2 titles in production

The virtual reality endeavour is seemingly not paying off just yet.
"It looks great. If you like Robert Eggers' films, it's definitely something to check out later this year.So instead though, we're going to be talking about PlayStation VR.I know it's a little bit of a jump to go from Robert Eggers' Nosferatu all the way to PlayStation VR, but I think this is an interesting thing to talk about because I think it's something that we kind of saw some clues about ever since the PlayStation VR 2 system debuted."
"And that's basically that I don't think it's quite landed in the same way that Sony was hoping it was going to, because there's a report that comes out right now that says that there's only two PlayStation VR 2 titles in development, which, you know, for a relatively new VR system, only having two games in production, probably doesn't paint a very good picture about how well it's doing."
"But anyway, let's dive in and see what's going on.Report. Sony only currently has two PS VR 2 titles in development.The future for Sony's virtual reality headset, which was released last year, doesn't seem to be bright or as bright as we were hoping for.So unless you've been sleeping under a rock for the past six months, you've probably sensed that something isn't quite right for Sony's venture into virtual reality."
"Despite the PS VR 2 being released just last year, Sony seems completely uninterested in releasing games for it.While sales figures are weak in the VR focus, London studio was recently shut down.And earlier this year, there were also reports that production was paused.Another sign of worry is that it was recently confirmed that Sony is releasing an adapter that will allow PS VR 2 to be used on PCs, which many interpreted to Sony, hoping that this is not how users will get value for money in the future."
"So now Android Central dot com reports that Sony has cut back on resources for the entire virtual reality division, and they only have two games in development.Sony themselves has not commented on the claims, although it doesn't seem at all unlikely given how the company has acted so far."
"Currently, the PS VR 2 costs five hundred nine pound ninety nine six hundred three six hundred three euros and twenty five.Cent. I don't actually know what that would be in euros on Amazon.So it's pretty significant investment, the risks running out of steam.If Sony loses interest, would you have bought a headset yourself at this point or opted for an alternative like Meta instead?Now, I think it is worth mentioning about the price that I just mentioned that the PS VR 2 is not a standalone system."
"So it costs, again, we'll look at the sterling price, five hundred ten pound to pick up.But you need a PS five to be able to use the system.Now, granted, yes, you can. You could use a PC these days because of the adapter that's available.But still, PCs that can properly do virtual reality aren't cheap either, which means unlike, say, for example, a MetaQuest headset, which you pick up a MetaQuest headset and it's an all in device."
"You can just use the headset to play virtual reality titles.You don't need a you can hook it up to a PC if you want, but you don't need a PC.You don't need any of these things. It's like a three hundred, four hundred pound investment.And that's it. PS VR 2 is a significantly more expensive headset to the point where it's almost rivaling the headsets that require PCs and good PCs to use, like your HTC Vibes and stuff like that. So I think I was always worried about the PS VR 2 when it was announced."
"It was going to be like this, to be honest, because I always thought that virtual reality is a niche part of gaming in the first place.It's not as hugely popular and as hugely innovative as it was when it first started booming onto the scene.Now, virtual reality is often overlooked a little bit. And I think for a good reason.I don't think the technology is quite as good as people hoping it would be."
"Right. I don't think it's taken the technological leaps that are required for constant innovation.And I still think it's a hassle to use, especially if you suffer from motion sickness and nausea and stuff like that.It's not a very pleasant experience either. And then all of a sudden PlayStation comes out and says, yeah, we've got another VR headset coming out."
"But it costs you one thousand pound to get into it. It's a huge investment.And they haven't really supported it even at launch with a slate of pretty exciting games.There's a Horizon Call of the Mountain game and there's a few of the smaller things.But generally speaking, they never debuted this headset and went, here's a bunch of really exciting games that you want to check out."
"It seems like Sony basically fumbled the ball across the board with how they handled the PSVR 2.It never really sold or they never really showed the actual official data.But we were inferring that never really sold judging by some trends and industry reports and stuff like that.And now I think we're seeing that translated to how they're going to support it in the future."
"Again, two titles in development for a one thousand pound headset is not a very good picture of the future.So we'll have to see whether this means that the PSVR 2 is going to slowly be faded out.And I would assume that if that is the case, Sony's interest in VR as a whole is probably going to ground to a halt.Because, well, it doesn't look like it's a very profitable venture at all."
But yeah, as we know more about this, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated.And also let us know what you think about VR in the comments.I'm personally not a very big fan of it. I've tried to be and I've struggled with it over several years.But yeah, let us know what you think about it. Do you think VR is something that people should continue investing in?Or is it something that is a fad of the past almost?
