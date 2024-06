All about the new JBL Quantum 100N, 360 Wireless and more with Mikael Herje

Harman has just unveiled its new gaming lineup including headphones and microphones such as the JBL Quantum 50N, JBL Quantum 360 Wireless, JBL Quantum 100N, or JBL Quantum 100 M2, and in this exclusive interview recorded in Madrid we get the finer details about the Nintendo Switch-coloured products and more.