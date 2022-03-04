GRTV News - Nintendo's best-known leaker disappears from the internet after his source is revealed

Say goodbye to Pyoro.
"Without further ado, today we have a bit of an interesting piece on a leaker. Nintendo's arguably best known leaker has completely wiped themselves from the internet after leaking their source to a reporter, that reporter being Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who we've often talked about on GRTV News and in wider Gamereactor News as a whole, as he's usually pretty good on reporting stuff from Bloomberg and he usually breaks some pretty interesting stories. In any case, Jason's back at it again. If you're familiar with the name Piero, you might not be familiar with that name, if you're not, they're sort of a pretty well known Nintendo leaker who had a pretty solid track record. Now, Schreier went after that person not as a sort of, just as an investigative effort, in order to try and see where they were getting their information from and Piero just sort of outright said that they were getting that information from a Nintendo developer as their source and they've now locked their account and they are gone for good it seems, because as any sort of journalist knows, if your source is someone who is, you know, sort of, it's a sensitive source, like for example, if you're leaking Nintendo stuff, you do not want to know that it's a Nintendo developer because they will find that person and likely fire them. You will want to keep that under wraps and it's a big, big no-no to tell anyone what your source is anyway. Yeah, I mean, it's a really interesting story this because we, as a gaming industry now, we sort of move off of leaks a lot. There are a lot of people who are out there on Twitter or X or whatever you want to call it, trying to make their name as the next guy who's going to be, you know, the reliable voice of gaming leaks, but the only way that you can be a reliable voice of gaming leaks is if you have reliable information. Putting out feelers and saying what you think might appear in the next Xbox showcase isn't as good as having that developer who talks to you say, yeah, we're going to show this or yeah, we're going to show that, but that is really rare to find and so really Piero, after sort of getting rid of their source and likely burning that bridge, isn't going to provide any valuable leaks anymore."
"We've also seen Jason Schreier investigate two of the, another community leaker known as Midori, known for their leaks about Sega and Atlus, but yeah, it's really interesting to see this sort of stuff. I know we could have talked about like Elden DLC and stuff like that, but I think this is quite a big, interesting one, especially if you follow games really, really closely, you'll probably be familiar with Piero and to see them gone means that there might be space for someone new, but it also means that we might have to, you know, sort of move forward with more official information. What do you think about leaks? Do you listen to the leakers or do you wait for official announcements? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Bye bye!"