Film Frenzy: Episode 16 - The Greatest Month for TV in 2024 Begins

Ben, Alex, and Magnus discuss the beginning of the best month for television in the year so far.
"Hello, everyone, and welcome back.It is a long welcome back, actually, because we haven't recorded one of these in a little while, actually.It's been very busy here at Gamereactor with the Summer of Game Fest season, event season, all this good stuff happening."
"But we're back. It's the gang. I'm back. Alex is back. Magnus is back.And we're here to talk about some, well, TV today, actually, because there's a lot of good TV out there.You know, we're in this, like, golden month of TV in many ways.We've got, at the moment, The Boys season four has kicked off."
"House of the Dragon season two has kicked off. Star Wars The Acolyte started.Was it not last week? The week before? Like a couple of weeks ago.Yeah. And we've got The Bear coming up again at the end of the month, as well as a few things started in between.But today we're going to talk about those former three, I guess, because of the most topical."
"So who here? Actually, let's talk about House of the Dragon because it is the most recent, isn't it?Alex, you reviewed the first couple of episodes of this. You got a chance to check it out.Available right now wherever you get your Game Reactor. Yes, exactly.But yeah, what do you think about it? You think it's a good return to form for the show or not?Yeah, I think it's a return to House of the Dragon's form."
"It's not like Thrones in that, you know, the first few seasons of Thrones blow away great in a way that you don't really get that much anymore.But when you look at something like a shogun, it sort of paints House of the Dragon as this very good, but very clear second place to me of, yeah, we've got this transportive drama that takes you to a place that you've not really ever felt that you've seen before.But there's still some things that don't make sense with the characters. There's some weaker moments."
"There's some things that just feel underwhelming, especially when they've been hyping it up.I don't know if you guys have read the books, but like the blood and cheese moment.I don't know if you've seen the first episode. No, you've not seen it.OK, I won't spoil it, but there's blood and cheese, which is or is it blood and cheese?I think it's blood and cheese. But that moment in the book is like, oh, my God, that's going to be horrible when they have to throw that."
"And then they show it and it's like, oh, OK, it'll probably, you know, maybe I'm just absolutely desensitized.But compared to how it is in the book, it's a lot more horrible.It's a lot more like you're reading a real history of these absolute horrible people that have done these horrible things.And yet in the show, it feels almost watered down, even though it accomplishes the same goal."
"I don't know. It's good, though. Pretty good.Yeah, I would agree. I think House of Dragons is a weird premise in the first place because it's it's like a third of the fire and blood book, isn't it?It's not it's not like, you know, not even know exactly how they've adapted the entirety of fire and blood they've got.No, we just like this one period of it. We're going to adapt it."
"So it's it's very strange that they've managed to make. Well, it's going to be at least three seasons by the sounds of things.So lots of ways that the dragon, the narrative out here.And I think that it's, you know, there's some interesting characters.Dragon, the narrative out. Yeah, the dragon. Oh, my God. That is such a weird."
"There you go. That's such a horrible. You missed it.I did. But no, I agree. I think it's it's it's fine.I just I think that they shouldn't have limited themselves to just this one period of it, because I think that it's going to stretch some of the the elements that are really exciting in the book are going to be stretched to the point of."
"Breaking almost here, I think that's my main concern with the with the show.Granted, then again, if it's just a tight three season run, maybe they'll handle it really well.But I just don't know HBO. I just I just don't get that.I don't have the faith that they're going to that they're going to just do what needs to be done here."
"They're going to milk it as much as they can, because that's just the way that they work.And, you know, it's why we're getting a hedge night show, even though.Quite frankly, the hedge night is kind of a minor thing.It's an interesting book. It's a bunch of anthologies, isn't it?So I don't know whether, you know, I just think that they're pushing the Game of Thrones content to its complete limit."
"George RR Martin takes so long to write these things that I just I think we need a break from Game of Thrones a little bit.That's sort of my.He doesn't write them. He's out there flying his drone and eating chili dogs and living his best life, which is fair enough for George.But come on, mate, you know, at least let somebody else do it."
"Yeah. Give someone an outline and say a writer that you trust.Give them an outline and say, you go do that in my style, please.How long has it taken him to write that book? Oh, how long?13 years. 13 years and counting. Yeah, right."
"He's like, I'm nearly done, guys. Almost there. Nearly done.Yeah. I think HBO is probably just going to ride this train for as long as they're allowed to.Right. I mean, yeah, I mean, obviously there's going to be some sort of bookend thing where they can't push beyond that.Same with with something like The Last of Us. Right."
"I mean, there's there is that amount of story that they can tell and they can stretch it out as much as they possibly can.But I think beyond that breaking limit.I mean, I think if they could if they can get away with more than three seasons, they're going to try and get away with more seasons.Yeah. So whether or not people I think I think that the Game of Thrones in general, as it was from season like two, three onwards."
"And for those intervening sort of four or five years until the everything sort of collapsed with the final season.I think the the the zeitgeist around the show is one of those things where HBO is what is so desperate to to to capture that energy again, because it was sort of this singular TV moment which hasn't been done since.So it's kind of like it's it's the same thing with the MCU. Right. Endgame was such an incredible cinematic moment, regardless of what you think of it, that that it becomes it becomes it to try and recapture that magic with all of these spinoffs and prequels after that."
"So I don't know if they still it seems like I haven't watched it, but if they consistently deliver like on par or slightly above par TV.I mean, I guess the only the only factor that comes into play is whether or not you can handle more Game of Thrones or more from that particular universe, which people obviously can.I mean, people like even mainstream people obviously just want more from Westeros."
"And they're apparently going to get it.The market and budget for that show has been remarkable as well.Like the things that they're doing over in like in New York and whatnot, putting Vagar on top of the Empire State.HBO are just throwing money at House of the Dragons."
"Well, if you think about it beyond this, right.And last of us to an extent, but that's still unproven how much energy in the room that is going to be left.Isn't Game of Thrones specifically and now kind of House of the Dragon the one time where HBO makes critically acclaimed TV, which is high budget, but also high yield?Because usually when they make the White Lotus or Watchmen or Succession, these are the kind of shows that are that are very critically acclaimed, very beloved by the people that are rambling about it online."
"But rarely the kind of stuff you put on billboards at the side of like something that really captures hearts and minds like in a broad demographic.Maybe that's why HBO is so invested is because this is the one IP they have where it just it went everywhere like that.I bet you that Game of Thrones in terms of subscription counts is like the main pull for them in sort of broader sort of household terms."
"And that's not going to be, again, White Lotus, Succession, like Mayor of East Town, whatever.All of those really critically acclaimed, well-made shows.But I'm more sort of niche little pockets of interest here and there in the vast sea of things that are coming out.Everyone likes HBO's content. Everyone does."
"Everyone can find something that they make that is very nice.But it's like Game of Thrones. And now they're attempting House of the Dragons.It's like a massive conglomerate sized IP.I would say it's going to be the same when they first kick off the Harry Potter show that they're doing."
"The one that everyone's been talking about.Yeah, yeah.That's another risk.Is that a remake or is that something else?Complete like page for page remake, meaning."
"Yeah, yeah.Which is so weird because it's the same thing.There was talk about remaking Lord of the Rings for a couple of years.Which is like these movies are too new and they look too fresh to do."
"And while Harry Potter 1 and 2, you could argue that they're feeling the passage of time.Really from the third movie and onwards, these movies look pretty fresh, man.So having a new like Hermione Granger and Hagrid and all of these characters that the main demographic, us, would have to be looking at at HBO.I just I have no. It seems so far fetched to me that this should be like a major."
"Like people are going to tune in, obviously, just to see what it is.But I can't see it go.They are planning. What was it? I think they're planning a season, a book, almost like a season, a semester at Hogwarts.So eight, nine ish, if they can stretch it a bit."
"That's a long time. That's a long time to tune back in.And it's interesting because it kind of fits back to the Game of Thrones conversation, because whenever you bring up the name of like Jon Snow, you think of Kit Harington and his version of the character.Right. And it's the same with Harry Potter. When everyone thinks Harry Potter, they think Daniel Radcliffe."
"They think Hermione Granger and Emma Watson, you know, Severus Snape and Alan Rickman.Like they're all iconic roles at this point. And now you're going to recast them when they're still so fresh and new.It's not like these films came out in the 80s and like these characters, these actors are much older now and they're kind of disassociated from those roles."
"They're still essentially defined by these performances. Yeah, exactly. Yeah.Kyle MacLachlan is Paul Atreides, we all know. He's the man. He's the only one speaking.And Sting is Faye Ralpher. It's never going to be any different.Oh, but going back to like the House of the Dragon as sort of a sort of a theme."
"I don't know if it's just me. I mean, obviously, guys enjoy it.And I think that's great. And a lot of people do as well, at least for what it is.I'm just it pretty much goes back to the Acolyte as well.I'm just I I'm suffering from prequelitis. I just can't I can't do this anymore."
"Part of the enjoyment of the story is taken away from me because I know that we reach a certain point and then get back into the machine, the machinery of the story that I that has already been told to me.So it's just for me to get invested in characters that I ultimately know the fate of.And I know like it's so at the back of my mind that this High Republic thing is going to crumble and collapse."
"The Sith are going to come back. So the small strides they do in in pushing back and forth between this in the power struggle dynamic just is so meaningless because you know where it's going to end up. Same to a lesser extent, I guess, House of Dragon, because it's so far back, pushed back in such a different thing.But just it's the same with all of the Star Wars stuff, basically."
"It's such a small window they have to tell their stories because they refuse, flat out refuse to tell stories that are beyond.That's why going back to the Kit Harington thing, the Jon Snow sequel show was the one really interesting idea.Like it might be shit. Yeah, but it was interesting.It's the same as the Lord of the Rings sort of simulation game that went into the fourth age."
"It was like, oh, oh, we're going somewhere new. Yeah, it was awesome.Yeah, but obviously, finally, like it's like, yeah, they're taking risks and going somewhere else.But Star Wars hasn't done that. And House of the Dragon hasn't.And I was hoping when they finally, when Miramax finally said we're ramping up on unveiling some new Lord of the Rings stuff, I thought, here we go. This is it, man."
"Like, let's push beyond the boundaries and let's meet just new characters.And we have no idea what's going to happen to them. It's in the fourth age.Like, this is just new. You can make a smaller story there, which just alter the world or whatever, but just something new.But they just, and now it's fucking Gollum again. And I just can't, I can't, I love, I love those movies."
"They are near and dear to my heart. It's maybe the perfect movie trilogy, but I just can't do it anymore.It's the Lord of the Rings robot. What the hell is it we're thinking?Everyone's thinking that Gollum is like the character everyone wants to see.It's like, you know, with like Star Wars and Han Solo, I'm like, OK, he's kind of like a cool, charming, quirky guy."
"That's why you'd want a prequel film with him. It's the most horrible creature imaginable.And they're like, this is our face of our franchise. Let's make a game around him.Let's make a new movie around him. Andy, you're back. Let's go all the way, baby.Gollum is perfect in the Lord of the Rings trilogy because he exists as the perfect sort of counter, like the dark side to the sort of the ultimate sort of light."
"It's again, it's perfectly told. It's wonderful.But to think, as you say, going back and say, what if we just took Gollum and we just we put him in the center of everything?And we also make the guy who's playing him. We also make him the director because he made Venom.Let there be carnage. And he was great."
"It's just like big props for Andy Serkis. He's obviously hugely talented, particularly as the creature feature actor.Yeah, but just I have no reason to think that this is a good idea.And same with the Harry Potter show. And to a lesser extent, sort of the acolyte.It's just I'm just can't do this anymore. I just I want something fresh."
"That's what I've been wanting for Star Wars for years, which basically said, you know what?This is a thousand years in the future. No one is called Skywalker.No one is called like moving them completely and then slowly reintroducing the elements that people really like from this universe.Yeah. Back into it. I would love that."
"I think as well, the acolyte, it's not just that it didn't take enough sort of risks with its setting.I think that it just fumbled the ball across the board.I think you had this idea of making like this really unique Star Wars project.Right. This sort of like murder mystery CSI kind of like, you know, crime investigation show."
"And it's like, oh, no, it's not really that. It's not really that.It's just more Star Wars, as you know, and love it.And you're like, oh, come on, people are getting murdered.I want I don't want to know who killed the character who killed these people at the end of the first episode or whatever."
"I want to know four episodes in and I want it to be a plot twist.But instead, it's just like, no, here's the character. Here's the person that did it.Here's the reasons why. And it's like, OK, well, I guess the rest of the show is kind of irrelevant to me.Oh, someone's pulling the string. Sure."
"But the actual the main perpetrator has already been revealed to me.So it's like, what's what's what's driving me to continue?Want to watch the show at this point?It's that's the thing with Star Wars. And you know, you already know that the Jedi pushback, that the council's sort of fixating on unveiling or unmasking whatever evil is emerging is going to fail."
"It's all going to fail. It's all going to crumble. And it's going to in a car.I don't like let's not fixate too much on like years and timelines.But in a in a manageable amount of time, this is going to happen.This is not set 2000 years ahead of like 100 years, maybe or something like that."
"So point is that it's just it's a foregone conclusion what the conclusion is going to be.And you can tell great stories in between a start and an ending for sure.But when there is something. Yeah, but it's like when there is no beginning and there is no end, because, again, those are bookmarked and you know what it is."
"It becomes increasingly difficult to get invested in what is in the middle, I think.Yeah. And it's maybe because that Star Wars has done this like they've done so many times now.So Obi-Wan is that the Mandalorian is that and or to some extent is that, but found a way to just completely remove itself from sort of the main equation, which worked well for that particular show. But all of this baloney verse thing."
"And he's obviously very good at crafting individual stories.But it's just I I just don't think I think it's it's it's even for the animated shows that that you that that you that you reviewed, Ben.And I think you you're feeling that weight bearing down on you all the time.It is just that Star Wars can't sustain this anymore. No, no, no."
"It needs it needs to take a jump, doesn't it?And hopefully, I mean, hopefully we can all cross our fingers that come the Mandalorian and Grogu in like 2026 or whatever it launches.Hopefully that can be like the stopping point and go, all right.This era of Star Wars is done. Let's move on and go somewhere else."
"I think it only stops when it stops making money, though.I think that's the main problem is that like if the Mandalorian Grogu gets 10 billion dollars at the box office, they will then only find that as the new thing.I've said this for like I think I said this on one of the first podcasts we ever did, Ben, with the whole prequel thing of like Star Wars can't escape it."
"Like I like House of the Dragon because, as we've said, it's sort of a different world.And I can't deal with a prequel when it creates a different place and it creates an entirely different story that, yeah, you know, like Daenerys is going to come along.But like, it's interesting to happen to see what happens now in this completely removed from Daenerys."
"Like no one no one matters in this to the Game of Thrones plot as a whole.So they can just sort of be whoever they are.And no one is sort of you don't know, for example, like even watching Better Call Saul, you never think, well, Saul's going to die here. This is going to be the end."
"Whereas everyone in House of the Dragon is dangling from a rope.And at any point, the show can cut that rope.But that doesn't happen with Star Wars because they will throw in all this, you know, Blagga Blueblah, he's the guy from episode six. He's shown up."
"He's the alien who can't die.But he's going to be the only one in peril because that's the way it goes.I also think that like one thing is the box office performance and the overall interest in something like Mandalorian and Grogu.But at the very least, that's why I was so disheartened when we initially got the reveal of the new sort of slate of Star Wars movies."
"And one of them, only one, is set beyond what we know, which is the Sharmine Obeyed Shinoi thing, which moves into what they call New Jedi Order, which I think like people can feel what they want about Daisy Ridley.I thought she was great, but I can definitely understand the counter arguments to that and to the new trilogy in general.But to me, that as a concept is the only thing that sparks any imagination in me because there is literally free reign."
"You can do whatever the fuck you want because no one, no manga or book or whatever dictates what characters live and die now.They're all dead now. All of them are dead.It's only Rey and perhaps it doesn't seem like John Boyega is willing to return.So that means that it's Rey. That means in Rey's movie, we can have new characters and new events and new civilizations and races and whatever."
"And it's like the only thing I think that sounds vaguely interesting.But with the response that it got, because it's a female director and it's a female star, it just seems like that, weirdly enough, it's the only movie that has been positioned to do badly before we know anything about it beyond the fact that it's taking more creative risks."
"So I would hedge my bets that the Pedro Pascal led Mandalorian Grogu does very well.And the edgy, charming, obituary movie is going to either not do as well as people want or just do badly, depending on what happens, of course.But it's just it's a weird time to be a, well, not Star Wars fan, because are any of us Star Wars fans?We're interested in the mythology. We think that's interesting."
"I don't know if Star Wars fans exist anymore.I think the people, it feels like Star Wars is so cooked because the only people that are watching it are the people that just watch it to hate on it.Like half the time you look online and you see people like ranting and raving about the new witches in the Acolyte.And it's like, you know what? I don't care. I've not watched the Acolyte."
"I don't think I've watched a Star Wars product since like the Mandalorian season two.And I, do you know what? I feel quite light in my heart.I don't feel hatred towards anyone. I don't look at someone on screen and go, that's making me mad because I could always just turn off the screen.But people like with Star Wars, especially, it feels like people are so locked into this that they can't let it go."
"So they'll keep hate watching and they'll keep therefore funding the same things that they claim to hate.And it's like, let it go, dude. It's only Star Wars. Do you know what I mean?It's not like your wife and kids, you know, it's not like if Yoda dies, it's the same thing as a family member going.It is a fair point. And I saw in the Acolyte, before I watched the most recent episode this week, there was somebody saying like, you know, this is what's in it."
"And it's like, you know, Force baby is a dance number, all this stuff.And I'm thinking, look at all this stuff. And I watched it and it's like, it's not a dance number.It's just like a weird, kooky witch dance. Like when they say dance number, I think of what they did in the Knuckles show, where there's literally like a rock opera episode."
"Yeah, it's like, oh, oh, this is completely different to what we've done before.But no, it's just it's just people picking at it. And I don't think it's great television, but I don't think we've had great Star Wars content in a long time.So I don't think you can necessarily point the finger at this one and say this one's particular."
"Mandalorian has been consistently well, great sometimes and good other times.It's never been I don't think Mandalorian has ever been really bad.But maybe conversely, it hasn't been like it's not the ultimate sort of expression of what TV Star Wars would be.I think that Andor, personally, is the stuff that got closest."
"But you could also argue that Andor is the Star Wars show that is least Star Wars.It just seems like the Michael Clayton guy just basically made like a political sort of scoundrels, high tension drama set in that universe with a couple of really well positioned, high intensity heists.And basically, this is just the origin story for this character."
"By the way, Andor, which I'm now saying is good, also very bookmarked by the fact that you know what's going to happen to him two years after.Like all of this, like to some extent, I'm not saying that nothing you do matters because you die.But it's just he dies so like such a small amount of time after all this.So I'm like when he was in jail of like season one, I'm kind of like, you know where you're going to end up, man."
"It's not going to end well for you.You might as well stay in the jail.Exactly.It's just like escape.Like because I genuinely still think I'm not a Star Wars fan, but I still think that there's really cool aspects to this universe that has formed."
"Maybe even in spite of all of the meddling from producers and writers and all of these ideas that has sort of sparked their own separate universes almost over the decades.But it's still interesting.I would just love for it to just bounce off into the distance and do something completely, completely different.But it just seems like, as you say, just seems like with Disney, it's just so unclear for me."
"They bought this for all of this money.They have the MCU.You can say what you want about that.But I don't know about you guys, but it just seems like that it's been completely without an overarching plan."
"It's been so long now.So the fact that they take the stage at D22 or whatever last year to say Rogue Squadron is back.They're making this new movie with Rey at the helm.They're also making a Mandalorian movie, which used to be a TV show."
"Now it gets to be its own movie.Filoni is heading it, but also not really.He's making a different movie as well.It just seems like I know that they said that they didn't like trilogies and I get it."
"But trilogies work.When they're set up properly, they work because they tell coherent stories, which is what Star Wars really needs.But this scattershot shit is not working for me either.It's just the worst possible place to be."
"Well, I'm waiting for the Daisy Ridley trilogy, the next upcoming trilogy that they're going to do, ultimately capitalised with Sheev Palpatine making his next return.The Emperor is back again.He'll be dead at that point and they'll have to AI his face off."
"And you know that Alec Guinness will never be able to sleep soundly because he's also going to be returning with some AI based mockery.It's going to happen.Alec Guinness, Mark Hamill, they're all going to return.They'll never die."
"We can never escape.We cannot escape the Force.Harrison would start punching people, I think, if they asked him to come back.He's the only one that can escape."
"He's dead.Because he's going to fucking sue.He's going to fly his plane into a bit of ground in the middle of Kansas or something.A golf course."
"If you put him in another Star Wars film, he'd probably just go, what's Star Wars again?Typical Harrison Ford.I've never heard of him.But anyway, yeah, this has been episode 60 of Film Frenzy."
"We'll be back next week for something else.But yeah, let us know what you think about it.Are we stuck in prequel hell?Is there an escape?Do you have prequelitis?Tell us in the comments below."
"Otherwise, we will see you next week for episode 70 where we'll talk about something else.So stay tuned for that.This is Magnus, as always a pleasure.Alex, as always a pleasure."
"My camera's dropping frames for some freaking reason.I don't know why.So we're going to end it there before everything blows up.And yeah, we'll see you on the next one."
"Take care, everyone."