GRTV News - Inside Out 2 has become 2024's biggest film

The animated sequel has overcome Dune: Part Two in the global box office charts.
"Good morning everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. It's a new week and we're going to be kicking things off by talking about something that I really didn't expect to be talking about potentially if at all this year and that is a movie that could go down as being a billion dollar earner in 2024. A movie that has already become the highest grossing film of the year and a movie that I think a lot of people wouldn't have expected to be as successful as it is. Not to say that they weren't expecting it to be success but just not as successful as it currently is and that is Inside Out 2. This animated sequel from Pixar is doing absolute wonders at the box office right now. It's been out for two weeks and it's already eclipsed June part two to become the biggest film of the year. So let's dive into the news piece and take a look at this and what's happening. Inside Out 2 is the biggest film of the year. Pixar's sequel has been massively popular already eclipsing Dune part two after only two weeks in cinemas. So yeah emotions are running high in Pixar in Pixar's sequel something that's probably also reflected internally among the company's executives right now given the huge success that Inside Out 2 is reaping at the cinemas. Ticket sales have smashed expectations. The film has now overtaken previous record holder Dune part two as the most successful of the year with over 724 million dollars in revenue and I'm going to bring up box office mojo's um leaderboard sort of thing in a moment. The chances are therefore good that Inside Out 2 could be one of or with a little luck the biggest success stories ever for Pixar which probably feels reassuring after a long line of disappointments that Disney has poked out in recent years. With only two weeks of revenue under its belt it's also highly likely that Inside Out 2 will become the first billion dollar earner for the 2024 box office. Have you seen Inside Out 2 and what are your thoughts on the film? And quickly we're gonna go over here to the uh to the box office mojo uh 2024 um leaderboard thing. So yeah you can see despite only being out for a couple of weeks Inside Out 2 is already the biggest film of the year. Now the interesting thing is as well is I think the the domestic earning portion of this here because while we've seen I think the sort of the most successful movies of the year have been the ones that have done well in the international market which is basically anywhere outside of the U.S."
"You know in Doom part 2 60% 60% split Godzilla 65% Kung Fu Panda 64% I mean even Kung Fu uh Kung Fu even Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a 57% split. Then we get down to Bad Boys which is actually doing really well you know the sixth biggest film of the year but it's got quite an even split. Inside Out 2 on the other hand is an even split again. It's earned a huge amount of money in the domestic market which is the U.S. market and a big enough you know a considerable amount of money in the in the global market as well or the international market. And altogether it's come for this figure the 724 million dollar figure which is already bigger than Doom part 2 despite the fact that Doom part 2 is in cinemas for I think six months uh six weeks to two months or something like that. Inside Out 2 is by the looks of things we're going to see Inside Out 2 in cinemas for a long time and I think that if you're waiting for this film to come to Disney Plus to watch it you're going to be waiting for a long time because Disney will most likely continue to keep pushing this film considering how successful it already is. Now I'm going to quickly take us as well to the uh to the worldwide top lifetime grossing charts just to just to look at how and compare how Inside Out 2 is doing compared to other Pixar and Disney works. So as we know from this chart which we've looked at multiple different times majority of these are Disney. Disney, Disney, Disney, Disney, Disney, Disney, you know Disney. Now we don't get down to a an animated Disney film until Frozen 2. I guess the Lion King is kind of animated but it's a sort of like a live action crossover sort of thing but plus as well the Lion King is a remake so we're not going to really count that. But Frozen 2 was really successful at 1.45 billion dollars which is about twice as much as Inside Out 2 has earned right now so we'll have to see whether it can get anything close to that. But as for Pixar itself I think Incredibles 2 is its most successful production right and that's 1.24 million so we'll have to see whether it can get close to that. I don't think I mean then you get down to Toy Story again. Basically if Inside Out 2 can crack a billion dollars which you know it's been out for two months two weeks sorry and it's already done over two-thirds that number then it's already going to be one of Pixar's most successful movies of all time. And it's also going to be one of the uh the 50 well four I guess um movies that have ever cracked the billion dollar marker. So we'll have to see whether it can do that."
"But either way, either way from right now it's it's it's safe to say that Inside Out 2 in many ways is sort of it's kind of saving the box office a little bit because it's easy to say yes Dune Part 2 has done really well and it has. Dune Part 2 was great, did massive numbers. I think you know many would have hoped it would have cracked the billion dollar market and how like much interest was going into that film but it did well. But we haven't really seen any other films get close to Dune."
"There have been only I think three other movies that have cracked the 500 million marker or maybe two with that being Kingdom, Kung Fu Panda and Godzilla. So oh three yes three other movies that have cracked the half a billion dollar market and nothing else has really ever got close to those three. So the yeah this year the box office has been pretty grim overall but Inside Out 2 is here and it looks like it's going to be the one like last year when the Super Mario Brothers movie came out and everyone was like whoa people really love animated movies. Looks like Inside Out 2 is going to be that movie as well. So we'll have to see whether anything else is going to get close to it this year maybe Deadpool and Wolverine maybe some of the things coming out later this year sort of like Joker Part 2 those sort of things. We'll have to see whether any of them are going to be as successful as Inside Out 2 is and we'll also have to see whether this movie can do the billion dollar milestone. I would assume that the rate it's going we could potentially look at a billion dollar um the billion dollar check mark by the end of this next coming week of the box office but we'll stay tuned. But yeah that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV news. I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week so stay tuned for that and otherwise hope you enjoy your Monday and yeah I'll see you all on the next one. Take care everyone."