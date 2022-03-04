Ecovacs DEEBOT T30 Omni (Quick Look) - Cleaning Without the Hassle

This handy little robot is designed to take the stress of cleaning off your hands.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gameractor Quick Look.It's time to take a look at a brand new product from one of our, well, basically favorite manufacturers across a whole range of different sort of genres and markets."
"And that is, well, Ecovacs.And if you didn't know them already, they make robot vacuum cleaners.And they make them very, very well.In fact, I'd argue that Ecovacs has sort of become the ubiquitous sort of robot vacuum platform during the last sort of five, six years and have really, really sort of punctured the main competition across that market and has implanted themselves as the go-to solution in a lot of aspects."
"And one aspect in which that is very clear is definitely the app experience.And that is not something that I can readily show you here.We'll deep dive in the upcoming written review of this.This is called the T30 Omni."
"And we have done so in other Ecovacs videos in the past.And it is something that I would implore you to go read because it does go into more depth in regards to how it is just that much more advanced, that much more user-friendly and that much more usable."
"Because you could very much argue that a robot vacuum is something that you want, but then when it's actually there, then you are more inclined to do the necessary work to vacuum or mop your floor in a more sort of traditional sense, instead of actually using the hardware that you've bought."
"But this is something that begs to be used.That is the user-friendliness sort of coming into view.No, but there is actually a whole host of sort of hardware-based improvements that we can call upon and show you here on GameMaker Quick Look."
"One of which is obviously this redesigned base station right here.Because seasoned Ecovacs veterans like myself will see immediately that this is smaller.This is actually 30% smaller and it is what Ecovacs themselves calls a mini base station.And it is fit with very easy to handle and remove and put back in water tanks for clean and dirty water."
"It is simply just lifting them up and then you're good to go.In Ecovacs models of old, there used to be a little plastic cover with sort of a magnetic hinge which you'd have to lift in order to then extract the dirty or clean water tank.But here, it is a really basic job."
"They just pop in and they're ready to go.But the main thing that the smaller size would allow you is to fit it inside more sort of neatly cubby spaces.The large tanks in other competing models basically means that it needs to be at a, up against the wall where there is a lot of vertical space."
"And that means that they call upon your attention a lot of the time.Well here you could probably sneak it in somewhere which is very nice because while I think Ecovacs products in general are well designed and pretty to look at, it is obviously not a piece of home gadgetry that you would want to directly show off."
"There are some technical cool stuff as well.So the actual vacuum here has 11,000 PA suction.That is a lot, by the way.And obviously sports a lot of the main Ecovacs technologies that we've come to expect and something that we have consistently called upon as being the main strengths of the product in older videos and reviews."
"So that is the Osmo Turbo technology with MobLift, basically meaning that it can either deploy or retract its mops alongside just moving them a little bit further out from the base of the vacuum rather than just staying completely stationary within the actual frame of the vacuum."
"There is new anti-tangle tech.That basically means that if it's sucking up a lot of hair, if for instance you live with people that have a lot of hair, well that falls off and that accumulates on the floor."
"And regardless of the fact that very expensive tech has a lot of problems with hair, that goes both for robot vacuums, but also like Dyson-like vacuums because it spools up on this little roller frame and then it basically just keeps it from rolling at full capacity.Well, this apparently has technology that prohibits that, which is very good for long-term maintenance."
"Alongside it has something called TrueEdge, which means that even though it is circular, there are Ecovacs, the X series is now square, meaning that it can get into corners easily.But this, even though it is circular, claims to get to one millimeter closeness, which is actually really, really cool."
"The other part we touched upon just briefly before is maintenance.Now Ecovacs themselves claim that it only needs a proper wipe down every 150 days.Now obviously, since this is smaller, you're going to have to empty the dirty water tank and fill the clean water tank more often."
"It's just the way, the nature of things.You can't really shrink down water.You can shrink the solution to which the water is held within the tank, but water is water."
"So these beasts that will mop your floor needs to be at a certain size in order to operate efficiently.But I would still argue that they have found a way to make it narrow and wider because these spaces are already quite wide."
"So to utilize that properly is a good idea.Whether or not that means that you're going to have to fill it more often, that's something I'm going to have to see in a full written review after I've had some time with it.For now, Ecovacs is just the king of this particular business."
"You can feel it when you use it, when you set it up in the app, and when you see the robot vacuums and the base station in full effect.So we will be following up with a full written review.Stay tuned for that."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."