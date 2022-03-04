GRTV News - Xbox confirms it will attend Gamescom

With Nintendo and Sony seemingly set to miss the German trade fair.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. It's my last one of the week so I figured we'd talk about event season, which we're currently well in. Summer Game Fest is done, Summer Game Fest is pretty much over at this point. We've seen all the reveals, we've seen all the different bits of information about it. We've been to LA, we've attended the event, but now all eyes are turning to Germany in late August. Gamescom is still a couple of months away, but that means everyone's preparing for their attendance at this massive German trade fair. Of which, over the last couple of days we've learned that Sony will not be in attendance, that Nintendo will not be in attendance. Bear in mind these are sort of reports from usually quite trusted sites and publications. But we've also learned that Xbox will be in attendance. So let's dive on in and see what they're going to say. Xbox confirms participation at this year's Gamescom. Various titles will be present from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda and Activision. Blizzard. Earlier today we reported that Sony won't be at Gamescom this year, which means it's the fifth year in a row they are not part of Europe's biggest gaming expo. We assume Microsoft saw this as a great opportunity to announce that they will in fact be at Gamescom this year. And right on threads, here are just a few you can expect to see. Age of Mythology Retold, Avowed, Arrow History Untold, Diablo 4, Vessel of Hatred, Diablo Immortal, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Towerborn and World of Warcraft, The War Within. More to come. Microsoft also says that they will have their biggest booth yet for the event, which is in line with a recent rumour claiming that the Xbox team planned something big for this German event. The Gamescom 2024 runs from August 21st to 25th and takes place in Cologne. If you want to visit the event, head over this way to read more about it and get tickets. Now for Gamescom, it's worth saying that last year at Gamescom, Xbox did have an enormous booth where on top of showing off various different indies, which will probably be the case again through the idea of Xbox stuff that they do, they also had a very dedicated portion looking at Starfield. Usually shown off in sort of behind closed doors sort of format, but like the game was there. So I would assume that considering we have Avowed coming out later this year, well Avowed is definitely going to be there, but considering we also have supposedly have Indiana Jones the Great Circle coming out later this year, that might potentially be there as well in some form. If it isn't, it's getting delayed because there's no way they're not going to show off Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at Gamescom and Summer Game Fest and then still make it come out in 2024. But that's sort of my two cents on the matter. But yeah, we're going to be there again. There'll be Game Rats will be on site at Gamescom this year, so stay tuned for all that coverage. And otherwise, as we learn more on the lead up to the event about which sort of publishers, which sort of companies will and will not be there, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. Otherwise, stay tuned for more Summer Game Fest stuff. There's still bits of information and bits and pieces coming out from that event. And then obviously there's going to be probably a steady July before we gear up fully, big time, ready for Gamescom in August. But yeah, this has been all the time that I have on today's episode of GeoTV News. So I'll be back now on Monday for the next one. So stay tuned for that. And otherwise, yeah, hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend and I'll see you on the other side. Take care, everyone."