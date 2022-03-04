GRTV News - Redfall refunds are being given out

If you bought the Bite Back edition of Redfall, you could be in for some money back.
"But if you like what you see and you want to see more, as always you can check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, to check out our movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content, interviews and so much more, still some stuff coming at you from Summer Gamefest even though we're a week removed because of embargoes lifting and all that fun stuff, but without further ado, today's news is from one of 2023's rare stinkers, and that being Redfall and the fact that people are now getting refunds from the game, we can see Ben there looking very intensely at us with all sort of Dreamworks eyebrow raised there, in any case, Redfall refunds are being given out but that's only if you bought the Biteback Edition, which is kind of like the ultimate edition of the game, which came with the Season Pass, which was bringing out extra DLC that is not going to be released, so you're not getting a full refund, you're just getting a refund for the Biteback Edition, which was an extra $27 I think or something like that, I'm not entirely sure on the connection to Euros or Pounds or anything like that, because I didn't buy the game and I definitely didn't buy the Biteback Edition, unfortunately."
"The Biteback Edition promised things like an extra character, I think two extra characters that were meant to be released around this Halloween, there was other additional stuff as well that was promised in there, but none of it's going to be coming to life.We got the final update for Redfall recently, which is what Ben's talking about in that GRTV News piece there, which added in stuff like offline mode, which is kind of a lifesaver considering that the servers are definitely going to be shut down for it, and some other stuff as well, I think there was performance modes increased as well, but in any case, it's a sad tale for Redfall, the game only really got like a year, really less than, to sort of try and prove itself, but it was a flop straight from the start, it just sort of felt unfinished, unpolished, and it didn't really have that Arkane flair that people were used to, especially from Arkane Austin's Prey, which was a very, very good game, but the industry is just that cutthroat now, you spend six years on something and it doesn't work out, the suits aren't going to give you another six years to come up with something else, come up with something else, sorry."
"So yeah, the cost for the Biteback Edition is being refunded now, and it is sort of being done in waves it seems, some people have already got their refunds, some people are waiting on it, if you're waiting on it and you can't wait any longer, some people have said that contacting Bethesda customer support can help you out, other people have said that it's worth checking your spam inbox as you might have an email there, in any case, just keep an eye out if you are one of those people waiting for refunds, I don't think it'll take long to get through all the waves of people that bought this game to give them refunds for the Biteback Edition, because from the looks of it, it doesn't seem like many people actually did buy Redfall, especially not the Biteback Edition, but in any case, that's the sort of Redfall stuff, did you buy Redfall, did you buy the Biteback Edition, let me know if you're looking for your refund, if you're sad to see Redfall in this state, if you're happy to see that, you know, we're moving on from it now and everyone can start fresh, let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"