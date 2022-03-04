GRTV News - The Japanese premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel has been confirmed

By Miyamoto himself.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV news. Today it's going to be a quick one but an interesting one all the same because something actually happened recently that I think a lot of people kind of missed because it was happening on a very busy day when you know a lot of Nintendo news were coming out but essentially what we're talking about is the Super Mario Brothers movie sequel. Now we don't know it's full name yet we just call it like a sequel at the moment because the official title hasn't been shared yet by Nintendo or Illumination or Universe or whoever. Whoever's going to be doing the sharing of that. But we do know the exact date when it's going to premiere now because Miyamoto has gone out and specifically shared that information although granted it's only information on one of the regions for the movie's full premiere. So let's dive on in and take a look at what this is. So yes the premiere date has been set for the Super Mario Brothers movie sequel in Japan. Let's go! Nintendo has finally confirmed the release date for the Super Mario Brothers movie sequel, the follow-up to last year's monster blockbuster that managed to rake in almost 1.4 billion dollars at the box office. It was Shigeru Miyamoto himself who took the opportunity to gossip a little via Nintendo's X account where he revealed that the film, which we still don't know the official full title, will premiere on April 24th 2026 in Japan. Via translation Miyamoto stated..."
"Hello this is Miyamoto. We'll be broadcasting in Nintendo Direct tonight. So again this was shared on Tuesday. But before that I would like to make an announcement. The release date for the new Super Mario animated movie in Japan has been set for April 24th 2026.We are working with the Illumination team to make it a fun movie so please continue to look forward to it. And yeah you looking forward to the next Super Mario Brothers movie."
"So what we can assume there is that because we can assume that the movie is going to in general release around that time worldwide. Maybe there'll be you know maybe some regions will be a little bit late maybe some regions will be a little bit early by the way they handle box office things. It wouldn't surprise me if Nintendo get this sort of global permit that the first day that it comes out is going to be in Japan because of the fact that it's obviously it's a very important Japanese brand coming from Nintendo which is like a very popular very very popular Japanese company. So we'll have to see whether that will be you know 24th of April 2026 will be sort of the global release date for the film or whether we'll have you know April 26th for Japan April 27th for the UK the US April 27th for Germany."
