A Wholesome Game That's Still for Adults - Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit Interview

We sat down with Alicia Fortier to talk about all things Cozy Grove while out at Summer Game Fest.
"Hi friends, I'm in LA covering the Summer Game Fest and this is Netflix's cozy area, I would say, where you even have a friendly campfire. And this is the third cozy game I see here at the Summer Game Fest. This is the first one that caught my eye because it's both different art style and also for adults. So thank you so much for joining us, Alicia. What can you tell us about this different approach?Yeah, so, well, Cozy Grove is a game that really wants to create a warm atmosphere for our players. But, you know, we describe ourselves as being adult cozy or spooky cute and it's because we want to respect the fact that people have had a life. We know that it's not always sunshine and rainbows out there and we want to respect that and give people a chance to explore that in a safe environment. And so, you know, we crack a lot of jokes, it's very light-humored, but in our stories we like to explore deeper topics that can really resonate with folks and give them a chance to express some empathy and to get to see another perspective."
"Into that specific aspect, what can you tell us about the... I think it's interesting to learn about the neurodiversity of your characters here, you know, the very colorful, very special sort of mindsets and ways of being that you are portraying here.Yeah, I mean, we have a former gifted kid who never got his chance to... and the resources and the support he needed, but then finds out he did make an impact in people's lives. We have a character later on in the game who's very ADHD, which I relate to personally. But we also have all sorts of diversity. We have a non-binary streamer character who's in a wheelchair. We have people who were in business. We have people who were a camp master. We try to express diversity in a lot of different angles. Our bear characters are all metaphors, and we call them bears."
"Some of them don't look much like bears, but they're all very special and unique and we love them.Alright, and tell us a little bit about the gameplay loop. What are we going to do?Yes."
"For how long in each play session, etc.?Perfect. So, in Cozy Grove you play as a Spirit Scout, and I think Girl Scout, Boy Scout, and you go on an adventure to help troubled souls find peace. And to do so, every day you'll have some quests to do for them, and that can range to fishing something up, or digging something up, or maybe burning someone's memories so they don't have to hold on to that anymore. In this game we really tried to tie those simple actions and activities you get to do more deeply with the narrative impact of them. We have fishing, crafting, cooking, all of that stuff. And basically the way it works, we try to respect people's times. People have busy lives. So, we want you to spend about 45 minutes to an hour on the story content every day. You just get 3 or 4 quests to do, and you're welcome to stay. If you want to catch more bugs or catch more fish and complete your collections, then you're welcome to do that for as long as you want, but every day we're not asking too much of you."
"And if I leave the game untouched for a week, say I forget about it for a while, when I get back to it, do I have to do any housekeeping? Are they going to punish me in some way?No. We want you to be happy to come back. We don't want you to hesitate. There's no cockroaches in your home."
"It's a nice mini-game you could think of.Well, I think in our game you would more like give them a little treat and send them on their way. We try to be nice to our bugs.Have a group chat."
"The game never moves on without you. If you stop playing at day 4, day 40, and you come back two weeks later, then it'll be day 41. We want you to come back and not have a hesitation. The real world changes the season, so there'll be different fruit and different bugs, but we try to respect people's time. People have busy lives, things come up. And also, if you play the same time every day, it's fine. You won't miss out on anything. We don't have any fish that spawn between 3 to 9 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the moon. Everything's available there. The color will change during the year. Some things will become available, but it's on a larger timescale."
"Every day you have every opportunity.And you've told me about the characters you guys have created. What about customization options and what players can do to express themselves?That's one of my favorite parts of the game. I'm someone who likes to change my outfit every day. We have tons of hats and little outfits for your Scout. The Scout customization has lots of skin colors and hairstyles available to it. We also have special eye colors that are a bit spooky, because that's the Scout's magic, and that's what lets them speak to ghosts. But we also have so much decoration, so many decoration items. We have all the items from CG1, as well as some new ones coming in with Cozy Grove, Camp Spirit. And we plan to keep expanding the game and keep adding stuff. And we're really excited to see what resonates with the community, so we can give them more of that, too. But to start with, my favorite is the mushroom headband. And I love the froggy decor set. It's just a little frog slide, and it's very cute."
"The whole customization thing takes me to the art style, which I mentioned at the beginning of this interview. So what can you tell us about it? And it's very distinct. It's something very... What was that?The firework."
"Oh, yeah. It's something different. We're used to sort of chibi, sort of anime, art style, Animal Crossing, all the games. This is very personal. What can you tell us about the artist?Yeah, so our art is very grounded. We really make a lot of references to traditional mediums and stuff like that. We talk about it being a sketchbook that's blank, and the player's the one who fills up the pages in color. There's a big mechanic in the game that's just spreading color on the island with lamps and different things and bringing it to life. Noemi, who's our lead artist initially, was just a classical illustrator and actually learned to make games through SpriteFox when she got recruited to work on the first game. And I think that really seeds through the whole game and our approach to it. We aim to have a lot of warmth, a lot of light, and a lot of texture and details. You can play the game and be like, wait, that bush has eyes in it? And you've walked by it a million times. Our world has a point of view. It changes every day. You don't have full control over it, so you have to pay attention to it and respond to it in a way that you don't often have to do in games."
"And if I'm correct, you guys are almost done. You're about to release. You're with Netflix, which means we're going to relax and reflect on our smart devices.Is that correct? When are you guys releasing?In two weeks, on June 25th. It'll be available on iOS and Android. And yeah, if you have a Netflix subscription, then you can play."
"Thank you so much for your time, Alicia. Enjoying my cozy time here.Welcome to our campsite. Thanks for coming."