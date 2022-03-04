GRTV News - Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree is the highest-rated DLC ever on Metacritic

Elden Ring's one and only expansion is living up to the hype.
"But without further ado, today we're talking the hot topic that isn't Nintendo Direct which is Elden Ring's Shadow of the Earth Tree. It launches in just two days now on the 21st of June 2024 and already the reviews are out. We gave it a 10 over at Gamereactor UK, a lot of people have given it similar sort of ratings and it is the highest rated DLC ever on Metacritic. It is the highest rated release of 2024, it currently has a media score of 95. Now, it's based on 56 reviews as well, so it's not like three people have given it 10s and that's it. It's a very sort of wide pool. The base game stands at 96 and so the DLC has just got a bit better. I think most of the reviews I've seen wider have been, apart from just us, have been very similar to us in sort of it's very, very good. 10s, 9s, a couple of 8s in there. I know Gamereactor Sweden gave it an 8, but otherwise yes, very, very much praising this DLC. It is one of the most expensive bits of DLC expansion that I can remember considering it's just one piece of content, but that one piece is so large that it seems to have won over everyone who's played it thus far. I have not been able to play it thus far, I know a fair few people over at the Gamereactor office have and they've been enjoying it a lot, but yeah, it's going to be exciting to see. I think the criticisms that came out of it, I know the Eurogamer is the one that would stand out to me as they gave it a 3 out of 5, which is equivalent to a 6 out of 10, which does seem a bit low for what people might be expecting, but it's FromSoftware, they usually knock it out of the park. I don't think there's really anyone who's expecting this DLC to suck and I do think as well though that there is a bit of a trend amongst games journalism recently to sort of perhaps over-praise FromSoftware's work. Not that it's not great, but especially Elden Ring I think getting 10s and things like that felt a bit like, okay, well in the past people had criticised FromSoftware games for being too hard and so now that that can't be a critical, you know, something you can criticise the game on, is it really good?Yes it is. So yeah, apparently there is a difficulty spike in the DLC as well which we could expect really and there is a point to be made I think about whether FromSoftware is pushing itself too much when it comes to difficulty, but then again you've got the argument of just get good and at the same time if you don't want to get your arse beat, don't play a FromSoftware game. But yeah, let me know if you're going to be diving into this DLC on Friday. I will probably be giving it a look when I've got the chance, I'm not sure when that'll be, but I'll be sure to be out there with you guys trying to take down Mesmer the Impaler and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Bye bye."