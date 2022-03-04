Summer Game Fest Swag Bag Unboxing and Unbagging

We take a look at some of the goodies and swag that we were given during our time in Los Angeles for Summer Game Fest.
"Okay, welcome to our loft in LA. Nice background. Background is not important now. What is important is all the stuff that we won't be able to bring back in our planes because it's just a lot of space, a lot of items and some really nice stuff, some of the other stuff we don't care much about but we don't know what to do with it. Perhaps we can, I don't know, give it away. Perhaps it's, it is worth saying as well before we go on, we're recording this ahead of starting our final day so this is probably not at all, just shows the amount of like sort of tat in many ways that you get handed out at these events but no, we're gonna show it to you. We've got a lot so what do you want to start with, Dov? I think we start with the swag bag. We got one each, you saw when we got the credentials, we all got a ticket. So, oh, what is that? That's it."
"It's a Discord Nitro little minifigure. I'll try and rip it out real quick. It's a handboxing, world exclusive, world premiere.That's how we do that, you know. Here we go. Again, it's a lot of packaging for just one little dude. Oh, there we go, he's falling out. There we go, Discord Nitro. How about that?You're cute, yeah. So last year they had, they didn't have so many swag bags so you had to be real quick and to know what to get it, otherwise you would miss it."
"Hello Kitty. Hello Kitty, and this is actually a Hello Kitty double whammy, believe it or not.Hello Kitty Island Adventure, some sunglasses, some stickers. Some of this is embargoed. I mean, if we talk about the game, I guess this is just Hello Kitty license stuff. We've actually seen a few of these things, so we got, I don't know, I think this is, might be a sticker, I'm not sure, but a Hyper Light Breaker thing."
"Did you see that game? I did, I did see it. We'll talk more about it another day. An IM8 bit thing, some, I think they're stickers as well. Some Monster Hunter Wild things and, oh, UFO 50 as well. That's a weird little indie game I got to play. Do you want to talk about that? Plenty of things. Delta Force, so you got this. This is interesting, because you got this in the strap bag, and I got this, you can, please hold it, okay. This is, yeah, stickers. Stickers are trendy this year, but I also got this hat, which I can, and this bag, which is really, really weird. I don't know how to use this. This is like, I mean, it sounds military when you go like, cluck, cluck, cluck, cluck, cluck. I bet they'd let you in the YouTube theatre with that."
"No bad bags. Lay on the ground. I mean, there's something inside, but I just really don't know how to open this up. Perhaps. Oh, yeah. More stuff. This is actual currency. This is the actual currency you get in the game. So, just in case. Another packet. Just in case we didn't get the strap bag, we got more stickers, and this is nice. This is like an art book or something. Like an art book or something, exactly, and yeah, I won't unbox the whole thing, but you know, speaking about military, now that I'm at it, I can also tell you that I was at Treyarch. So, at Treyarch, I got, what do you call this? Beanie? Bonnie? Beanie? This beanie, which is pretty cool. I'm gonna gift my brother with it. Did they actually mention what the name of the faction is? Or is that redacted? It's redacted, and we'll talk Xbox showcase elsewhere, but I didn't like how all the time they said Activision and not Treyarch. It was Treyarch during this game, but during the official showcase, they were all the time saying Activision. I know it's like, they call it Cerberus in some of the old games. I just wouldn't be able to say it. I didn't hear that, and then I got the weirdest shirt ever. I don't know how to wear this, to be honest. It looked cool when I opened it up, but then, it's like a mid-size. That's a kid's shirt, now that. This would go up here, and I felt super weird. I don't know if I'm gonna use this, as pajamas or something. Really weird. That's the only swag we got at Treyarch. I had this Tetris anniversary thing. 40th, happy birthday, Tetris. This is a really nice hat. This is a really nice hat. And also, I got this mug, which is a playable mug. Yeah, it has a USB-C charger, and so you can have a coffee, latte macchiato, pistachio, of course. And then, you can go like this, and then you don't go to work at all. And the bag itself is really nice, with all the..."
"For all the tote lovers out there, another tote bag for the collection. Yeah, yeah, yeah.Let's carry on with this official swag bag. Let's get the socks out of the way. Oh, the socks.So, the official Summer Game Fest socks this year. We got a pair last year. I can tell this is a new model. This is a new version, like, new collection, like, you know, spring, summer 2024. Well, it's worth the very good quality. Yes. So, they'll be going home with me. They were very small, though, so I had to give them to my lady, so. And then, some Netflix game socks, which Netflix are having an absolute scorcher at Summer Game Fest this year, so. When you put this on, they have a sound."
"Have you tried it on? Exactly, you go, ba-boom. I actually haven't looked in this box yet, but it says it's a Standium headphone stand. So, we'll have a quick look. I'm still standing. Samsung Gaming.Samsung Gaming plastic. Yeah. I'm not going to assemble that. Phantom Blade Zero, from the Folk Over S game. Shaving Blade, or? I think it's just... Oh, look, there's a... Oh, demo controls."
"Interesting. But no, yeah, some artwork, by the looks of things. Postcards. Yeah. Love that guy.Loves kung fu. Love him. First Descendant. We can do a bit of a First Descendant double whammy here, is it? I think this... Is this, like, an iPhone or an iPad case? I think it is, isn't it?Interesting. It's a bit of a... It's risky, because, you know, the size would be... Would differ from every..."
"Yeah. I also don't have an iPad, so kind of not much use to me in particular, but cool, nonetheless.We'll stick on the First Descendant thing, because they also, from my appointment, sent me home with a thermos.Now, this is actually kind of interesting to me, because there's a little bit of a story for thermoses at Summer Game Fest, because when I previewed Alan Wake 2 here last year, I was supposed to get a thermos, but Remedy had them all confiscated by Customs, so I didn't get my thermos, but this year I've got one."
"So... Thermos are the new mugs, which were the new t-shirts in the video game industry. We all got t-shirts at first, black t-shirts with the logo, then we all got mugs for coffee, and then we all got thermos for the past two years, I think. Yeah, and, you know, on the topic of First Descendant, they also sent a nice little fan, you know. It works! It's USB-powered. Very useful for LA when it's warm, especially."
"I'm a fan of your fan, and you have been very warm here. It's been chilly, actually, but for him it was like 40 degrees, so...And then last thing, we got another Hyper Light Breaker little pin, and then some Netflix pins, which we've got, yeah, a few different games.I think one of them is Arranger."
"Arranger?In the top right.It is! Lovely game. We'll talk games, but absolutely lovely Nintendo-ish game.And there's the actual swag bag, and again, it's like a big tote, I guess, so there you go. There's the actual swag bag for Summer Game Fest, and I got some other goodies that I'll show you quickly. Monster Jam Showdown hat, proper trucker cap with the back thing like that, you know, so..."
"It's not too warm for you, right?You can put the fan here on the back, like this, and it will go through.I got a really high-quality Yeti thermos here, branded with New World Aeternum, so, you know, pretty cool.My, you know, it's a very high-quality thermos, but I'm not sure I'm going to be able to get it home."
"It's quite big. We'll see.I feel bad about all this, actually, already.And sticking with the Amazon theme, I also got a nice, lovely notebook from Throne & Liberty.That looks good."
"It's a very high-quality little notebook, really. Sort of, you know, coloured pages and all, so nice.And then the last thing's from me, double whammy from the folk over at Reflektor in regards to Unknown 9 Awakening.They're doing, like, a multimedia approach with their game.I didn't know that."
"Yeah, so it's not just about the game. They've got comic books, they've got all these different things, ways of telling the story, and it's all thematically connected.And the game comes out in... I don't think they've actually set a date, but it's later this year.But you can already start experiencing the story with the comic book."
"Let me show that. Let me show that. Yeah.Very good little comic book, really.And they've got a lot of plans. They've even got podcasts that they've been doing.Full season of podcasts already out."
"And, you know, it's the main character of the game from Unknown 9 Awakening is played by the witches, Anya Chilotra.Yeah, and she's actually local for me.She was born in Wolverhampton, which is where the football club that I support is based.So, you know, I've come full circle."
"Last thing from me, actually, sticking on the Unknown 9 theme.I also got this from them.First of all, the bag's lovely.I'm not sure, again, what I'm going to do with it, if at all it's going to come back for me."
"But it's a nice little bag.And then a wallet.So it's an alright wallet, you know, it's an alright quality wallet.I did have another wallet, but I can't show you."
"Well, actually, to be fair, we've probably broken a lot of embargoes in regards to...Well, no, we haven't published this yet.I would say the items here are not embargoed at all.They relate to licenses and games that we can't talk about yet."
"But I would say everybody and their mother have recorded this already.So you can show that one as well.Shall I go and get it?Yes."
"World premiere embargoed confidential Kim Is Gonna Kill Us thing.Fast forward into Ben.So everyone knows it's coming.Dragon Ball."
"Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero.I've been calling it Sparkling Zero because of the colour.Yes, same here.Sparkling.I think Sparkling sounds better personally, but I'm not a Dragon Ball guy."
"It's like with lightning and lightning.Lightning sounds like...I'm not going to show you this card because that's to do with stuff that doesn't pertain to the public.But I will show you what's in the box."
"What's in the box?It's a nice little wallet.One of these fancy ones where the cards don't slot in.They go in on the top."
"It's not part of the official Swap Bag.I want that now.Yes, I think you put them in like that and then you pull it like that and it pushes them up and you can pull your cards out.So it's secure."
"Also for business card, I guess.Do you have a business card?And then you go like, make it, make it, show it, show it.It's a nice little thing."
"Nice little wallet.Nice little box.Nice way to show off the Dragon Ball collection.So yes, good little Christmas in June stuff that we've got going here."
"A lot of stuff that's probably not going to be able to come back with us.We've only got one suitcase each.I will say the swag this year, I think we have more of it than we had last year.And I think it's good."
"Last year, it wasn't as good, but we got the Cyberpunk 2077 art book, which was very, very luxury, fancy.But otherwise, it's really nice.Before you go, we have one more thing for you.We completely forgot about this."
"They were handing these out to everyone.For everyone going to pretty much any kind of Xbox thing, I think it was, except for the first thing we did.But anyway, this is a nice little jacket they sent us, or they gave us.It's got all this Xbox branding on it, like that."
"And then on the one sleeve, there's Bethesda, and I guess that's the equivalent of Activision.Redacted.Redacted, sorry.Blizzard, and then the Xbox Game Studios."
"And they all have Velcro patches, so you can move them up or down, or just straight up remove them when the studios get closed down.Thank you, Bethesda.Thank you for your service.It's an interesting jacket, because it's..."
"It looks like passive skills for your character, that you remove your...Yeah, and we got pockets, but they don't close.They don't work.They don't close."
"It's an interesting jacket.It's machine wash with cold with light colors, do not bleach.It's nice if you like jackets.It's going to melt."
"Exactly.Let me show the...Yeah.It seems like everyone got one of these.Went to either the showcase, or one of the mixes, or something like that, that Microsoft was holding."
"At the big fancy theater that they did.And they're not working pockets.Yep.Coincidentally, the only things you can't rip off are the actual Xbox branding, but you can rip off all the other ones."
"Nice.Yeah."