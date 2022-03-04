Pistachio tea break time!

Ben and David chat about their beverages of choice while preparing for another busy day at Summer Game Fest last week.
"Morning from L.A.One thing I learned about here in L.A. is that I love pistachio café latte.Have you ever tasted it before?This may or may not be my first. I don't know. I'm not too sure what I've got in it."
"First time I saw it was at a Treyarch.They had this guy working inside the office, preparing all sorts of coffee.I don't know if it was that day because we were there as media.Activision money. They probably had that."
"Activision money for coffee. Exactly.What's the name of this place where we've been having breakfast every day?It's really nice. Really cozy.What's the brand of that?It's full of plants. Really, really nice."
"It's in the 8th with olive.Café Integral.Oh yeah, it's got a lot of Spanish words.Café Integral, Dulcinea del Toboso.Anyway, back to work."