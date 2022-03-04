David and Ben walk the green carpet ahead of Xbox's big mixer at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The LA festivities continue as the Gamereactor crew take on become (temporary) celebrities.
"So, yeah, it's a black carpet. I always pick the green carpet. If you're wondering why there's no one else here, it's because we're fashionably late. So, that's why it's empty.It's not because of us. It's not because of Xbox, it's because of us. Let's show them the lines. Yeah, do it."
"Okay. Those were supposed to be the lines for this event.It was probably full by the time that this place opened, but we had work to do. Yes.We were busy. We were late for them to wait for us to arrive. So, now the party can start.Yeah. Yeah, let's do it."
"So, now you'll find Phil Spencer and you'll ask him why they're remasting Gears.Yeah, and why they didn't keep the redacted name for Black Ops. Look at this.So, the game is going to be called Black Ops. It should have been redacted. Call of Duty redacted.Okay. Oh, another picture. We're going to get more photos."
"Let's do this on the video. I'm going to keep it recording.How are you guys doing?Doing great.Ready? 3, 2, 1. 3, 2, 1.Awesome. Thank you so much."
"Thank you guys."